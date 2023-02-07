Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 21:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Anderson, Houston and Cherokee Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Friday was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.7 feet on 03/31/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Angelina and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 164.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Friday was 164.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 163.0 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 19:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 19:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 24.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CST Friday was 24.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage near 24.8 feet. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.8 Fri 6 pm CST 24.7 24.7 24.7
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 19:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 19:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 24.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CST Friday was 24.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage near 24.8 feet. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.8 Fri 6 pm CST 24.7 24.7 24.7
