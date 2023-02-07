ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Three years after COVID's arrival, virus down in Nebraska but not out

By Julie Anderson, Henry J. Cordes Omaha World-Herald
doniphanherald.com
 3 days ago
News Channel Nebraska

Eight female doctors attempting to keep abortion legal in Nebraska

In the past year, a group of eight female doctors has become a major player in Nebraska’s fight over abortion, pushing themselves toward the center of perhaps the most contentious issue facing the Nebraska Legislature this session. This group of doctors – all of whom provide reproductive care –...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals are getting crowded again, but not because people are getting sicker. It’s actually because patients are getting better — but have nowhere they can go to receive necessary continued care. “Delays in patient discharges to post-acute care have become a growing challenge...
NEBRASKA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say

LINCOLN, Neb. — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant population prompted opposition from biologists […] The post SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
SANBORN, ND
Nebraska Examiner

Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska

LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar

Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Bill would give most Nebraska families $1,000 tax credit per child

Two years ago, a temporary, pandemic-era boost in the federal child tax credit made back-to-school shopping fun for Cindy Meyer. The mother of two managed to get everything on her children's school supply lists without worrying about whether her budget would stretch far enough. She could even afford new first-day outfits to replace clothes her children had outgrown.
NEBRASKA STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska anti-trans bills follow a controversial start to the year

The Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering procedures for youth under the age of 19. The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574, is one of two bills concerning youth transgender rights...
NEBRASKA STATE

