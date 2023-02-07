Three years after COVID's arrival, virus down in Nebraska but not out

Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'They do need these services': HIV cases linked to injection drug use rise in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Advocates in Lincoln Thursday discuss a bill that would allow local jurisdictions to give out sterile syringes, while helping people seek substance abuse treatment. They said Nebraska is seeing an alarming rise in expensive diseases spread through blood, and used needles. Supporters of LB 307 said...
News Channel Nebraska
Eight female doctors attempting to keep abortion legal in Nebraska
In the past year, a group of eight female doctors has become a major player in Nebraska’s fight over abortion, pushing themselves toward the center of perhaps the most contentious issue facing the Nebraska Legislature this session. This group of doctors – all of whom provide reproductive care –...
WOWT
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals are getting crowded again, but not because people are getting sicker. It’s actually because patients are getting better — but have nowhere they can go to receive necessary continued care. “Delays in patient discharges to post-acute care have become a growing challenge...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level
Nebraska hospital leaders on Wednesday highlighted an ongoing problem: the inability to discharge certain patients to post-acute facilities for care. According to a report from the Nebraska Hospital Association, there were 227 patients awaiting a discharge last month, nearly half of whom have been waiting a month or more. The...
klkntv.com
Supporters tell Nebraska lawmakers marijuana is safe medical option, not ‘devil lettuce’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Marijuana took center stage once again at the State Capitol on Thursday. It began at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on the Medicinal Cannabis Act, or LB 588. Nebraska, Kansas and Idaho are the only states that don’t allow access to marijuana in any form....
WOWT
Nebraska families await decision on ‘most conservative medical cannabis bill in U.S.’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A La Vista gathering is more than just friends hanging out over dinner. It’s women fighting for LB588, considering yet another impassioned plea before the unicameral to make medical cannabis legal in Nebraska. “There’s this idea that eventually, we’re going to go away,” said Crista...
SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say
LINCOLN, Neb. — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant population prompted opposition from biologists […] The post SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
klkntv.com
Officials say ‘combination of factors’ led to pipeline leak at Kansas-Nebraska border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – TC Energy determined that a “combination of factors” caused the Keystone pipeline spill near the Kansas-Nebraska border in December. In a statement released Thursday, TC Energy said stress on the pipe and a welding flaw were some of the factors that led to the leak, which was about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska.
Nebraska Hospital Association raises alarm on problems with wait times
The Nebraska Hospital Association is sounding the alarm about a growing problem. Sometimes, patients need to be transferred to post-acute care settings like skilled nursing or care facilities.
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Hundreds fill the Nebraska Capitol to testify on trans health care bill
For the second time in as many weeks, the state Capitol was packed on a Wednesday afternoon with lawmakers sitting for hours and hours of public testimony — this time over transgender rights. The bill in question, LB574, was the subject of a Health and Human Services Committee public...
WOWT
Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar
Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning...
klkntv.com
‘Nobody’s doing nothing’: Sorrow over missing, murdered Natives inspires bill in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would take on the unsolved cases of murdered and missing Native Americans, a problem in our state and nationwide. Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was reported missing March 27, 2022. “We looked for her for a long time, asking people...
doniphanherald.com
Bill would give most Nebraska families $1,000 tax credit per child
Two years ago, a temporary, pandemic-era boost in the federal child tax credit made back-to-school shopping fun for Cindy Meyer. The mother of two managed to get everything on her children's school supply lists without worrying about whether her budget would stretch far enough. She could even afford new first-day outfits to replace clothes her children had outgrown.
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
KETV.com
Meet Clipper, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Clipper, an Old English Bulldog and Pit Bull Terrier mix, is a ball of laughs and energy at the shelter. The 3-year-old thrives on being physically and mentally...
klkntv.com
Hundreds of Nebraskans rally against proposed ban of gender-affirming health care for minors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Hundreds showed up to a rally at the State Capitol on Wednesday in support of Nebraska’s transgender youth. OutNebraska and the ACLU of Nebraska also held a press conference outlining their opposition to Legislative Bill 574. Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha introduced the controversial...
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Nebraska
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska anti-trans bills follow a controversial start to the year
The Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering procedures for youth under the age of 19. The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574, is one of two bills concerning youth transgender rights...
