Nick Saban on Jalen Hurts
The last time Jalen Hurts played a football game despite a significant injury, he wasn’t supposed to play at all. This was December 2018, the SEC championship. As the whole world watched, Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game the previous season against Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa replaced him and led the Crimson Tide to a national title. Hurts remained gracious, in public and in private, and that struck his coach as both typical of his quarterback and unusual for anyone thrust into his position. Nick Saban himself notes that, on the night that he swapped quarterbacks—out of necessity, no disrespect intended—Hurts held a 26–2 record as the Crimson Tide’s starter.
Jaguars Mailbag: Super Bowl Week Predictions, Pro Bowl Impact and More
The Super Bowl is finally here. In roughly 48 hours, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle to determine who is the most dominant team in football. A lot will change in 2023 and beyond, but a Super Bowl win never goes away, and that is what each franchise is chasing.
Best Numbers for Super Bowl Squares
Among the most popular ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday involves grabbing a Super Bowl square run by a local bar or perhaps your office. During my years living in Brooklyn and Staten Island, followed by four years in Villanova, Pa., and now Las Vegas, I have spent plenty of time frequenting local bars. Super Bowl squares have been a staple of my life even before I was of legal age to purchase a cocktail.
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Prank He Played on Tom Brady
The relationship between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski goes much deeper than being former teammates on the field. Gronk and Brady have been established as being best friends from their time playing together and consistently have joked around and been there for each other. In an interview with People magazine,...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Another NFL Insider links Tampa Bay to risky quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft
The man has left the arena. It's been less than two weeks since legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. This time, it feels like a permanent decision rather than the shaky path that Brady reversed on last year. That leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in...
NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Add Elite Backfield Duo?
The Baltimore Ravens' run game has long been considered a strength of their offense due to the dual-threat ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson along with a host of running backs to pair with him in the backfield. Despite the need at wide receiver, could the Ravens look to upgrade their run game further come the NFL Draft?
Raiders Part Ways With Three Scouts, Including Scouting Coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired three of their scouts, per Inside the League founder Neil Stratton. Northeast/Midlands scout Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, Southeast scout Zack Crockett and scouting coordinator Jack Gilmore have all been let go by the organization. Gilmore has been with the Raiders since 2019, having previously worked...
Pat McAfee Addresses Being Sued by Brett Favre
View the original article to see embedded media. Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre filed three defamation lawsuits against sports media personalities Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee, as well as Mississippi state auditor Shad White, according to an ESPN report on Thursday. Favre’s defamation lawsuits come as he tries to...
Patrick Mahomes Beats Out Bills’ Josh Allen, Gives Thanks for Winning NFL MVP
In a star-studded affair, the NFL celebrated the league's best on Thursday night at the 12th annual NFL Honors. Live from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Super Bowl LVII's host city, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes, who also won MVP in...
NFL Insider proposes trade for Mike Evans to NFC Team if Buccaneers decide to rebuild
Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still in a position to compete after Tom Brady's decision to retire? The roster is loaded with premium talent but is now lacking a difference-maker at the most important position in the league with only Kyle Trask under contact at quarterback entering the offseason. The...
Patriots Preference: Top CB Prospect Eyeing New England in NFL Draft
While the New England Patriots' offense is the squeaky wheel getting all the repairs this offseason, their defense is instead attracting admirers. The Pats' offense was abysmal in 2022, scoring 17 fewer touchdowns than the previous season. That woeful performance - accentuated by bland play-caller Matt Patricia, player complaints and a brief quarterback controversy between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe - overshadowed a defensive unit that played at a Super-Bowl level.
ESPN Analysts Predict Georgia Will Be Back in the Playoff
This past January, Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back national titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. With a ton of returning talent and another rich recruiting class, Georgia is in a prime position to defend their title in 2023. To do that, Georgia will first have to...
Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon
With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
