Kentucky continues to build relationship with 4-star EDGE Jacob Smith

Photo via On3

Twin brothers Jacob and Jerod Smith are near the very top of Kentucky football’s recruiting Big Board for the class of 2024.

Originally from Lexington, KY, the talented recently made the move to Cheshire Academy in Windsor, CT this week where they’ll play this fall for their senior seasons. They began their high school careers in Somerset, KY before transferring to The Loomis Chaffee School (CT) and now to Cheshire Academy (which will allow them to graduate at the conclusion of the 2023 football season, opening up the possibility to early enroll at a college in January 2024).

Both considered high-end four-star recruits, the Smith twins were at the University of Kentucky last weekend for the program’s annual Junior Day. They were among the most important names in town for the red-carpeted unofficial visit, where the Kentucky staff got another chance to make their pitch.

“Everything was good, it was like the third or fourth time on campus, so we’re kinda used to everything, just building that relationship more,” Jacob Smith told KSR on Monday.

Kentucky was among the schools that made the Smith twins’ Top 10, which they dropped on Jan. 25. Led by defensive coordinator Brad White, UK started recruiting them back in the summer of 2021 and hasn’t slowed down since. The Wildcats view Jacob as a hybrid linebacker and lean on the “hometown hero” pitch.

“That’s my home, I’ve been talking to them for a minute so I felt like they deserved it and they’re obviously an option,” Jacob Smith said about including Kentucky in his top 10. While proximity isn’t at the top of their checklist, he added that it would be a “plus” with UK being so close to their original home.

According to the On3 Consensus, Jacob (LB) is ranked No. 105 overall in the class of 2024 while Jerod (DL) checks in at No. 189. At this stage in the process, Notre Dame appears to have the inside edge as the Smiths are keen on the Fighting Irish’s family-like relationship and impressive academic track record. But there is still a long way to go and Kentucky will remain in pursuit.

Along with Kentucky and Notre Dame, the Smith’s top 10 is littered with top-tier programs: Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas fill it out. They plan to visit as many of these schools as possible once the dead period is lifted in March before setting up officials this summer. The Smiths, who will have just five official visits allotted to them, view themselves as a package deal for now.