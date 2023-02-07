ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky continues to build relationship with 4-star EDGE Jacob Smith

By Zack Geoghegan
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11L6Gt_0kfJgeSv00
Photo via On3

Twin brothers Jacob and Jerod Smith are near the very top of Kentucky football’s recruiting Big Board for the class of 2024.

Originally from Lexington, KY, the talented recently made the move to Cheshire Academy in Windsor, CT this week where they’ll play this fall for their senior seasons. They began their high school careers in Somerset, KY before transferring to The Loomis Chaffee School (CT) and now to Cheshire Academy (which will allow them to graduate at the conclusion of the 2023 football season, opening up the possibility to early enroll at a college in January 2024).

Both considered high-end four-star recruits, the Smith twins were at the University of Kentucky last weekend for the program’s annual Junior Day. They were among the most important names in town for the red-carpeted unofficial visit, where the Kentucky staff got another chance to make their pitch.

“Everything was good, it was like the third or fourth time on campus, so we’re kinda used to everything, just building that relationship more,” Jacob Smith told KSR on Monday.

Kentucky was among the schools that made the Smith twins’ Top 10, which they dropped on Jan. 25. Led by defensive coordinator Brad White, UK started recruiting them back in the summer of 2021 and hasn’t slowed down since. The Wildcats view Jacob as a hybrid linebacker and lean on the “hometown hero” pitch.

“That’s my home, I’ve been talking to them for a minute so I felt like they deserved it and they’re obviously an option,” Jacob Smith said about including Kentucky in his top 10. While proximity isn’t at the top of their checklist, he added that it would be a “plus” with UK being so close to their original home.

According to the On3 Consensus, Jacob (LB) is ranked No. 105 overall in the class of 2024 while Jerod (DL) checks in at No. 189. At this stage in the process, Notre Dame appears to have the inside edge as the Smiths are keen on the Fighting Irish’s family-like relationship and impressive academic track record. But there is still a long way to go and Kentucky will remain in pursuit.

Along with Kentucky and Notre Dame, the Smith’s top 10 is littered with top-tier programs: Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas fill it out. They plan to visit as many of these schools as possible once the dead period is lifted in March before setting up officials this summer. The Smiths, who will have just five official visits allotted to them, view themselves as a package deal for now.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Offers continue going out from Kentucky coaches

Kentucky has offered Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge 2024 offensive tackle Kai Greer (6-foot-6, 270), Portal (Ga.) 2024 athlete Amir Jackson (6-foot-5, 210), Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow 2025 wide receiver Quintin Simmons (6-foot-1, 170), Dublin (Ga.) 2024 defensive lineman Nasir Johnson (6-foot-4, 300), Valley (Ala.) 2024 cornerback Jay Harper (6-foot, 165), Columbus (Ohio) Gahanna Lincoln 2024 edge rusher Elijah King (6-foot-6, 230), Cheshire Academy (Conn.) 2024 tight end Luke Reynolds (6-foot-4, 215), Cleveland (Ohio) Heights 2025 offensive tackle Sandale Jackson (6-foot-7, 295), Calhoun (Ga.) 2025 tight end Emaree Winston (6-foot-3, 230), Bryant (Ark.) 2024 defensive lineman TJ Lindsey (6-foot-4, 275), Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 2025 tight end Ryan Ghea (6-foot-5, 231), Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) 2024 interior offensive lineman Felix Doege (6-foot-4, 280), Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll 2026 offensive tackle Micah Smith (6-foot-4, 285), Ocoee (Fla.) 2025 athlete Joshua Guerrier (5-foot-10, 150), Temecula (Cali.) Great Oak 2024 running back Andre Skelton (6-foot-1, 215) and Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy 2025 offensive tackle Jon Adair (6-foot-5, 265).
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky

No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
WISN

A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Former Wildcat Minniefield reflects on his famous ‘dunk’ 40 years later

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What makes a play great? A myriad of factors come to mind. The surprise of the moment, certainly, is near the top of the list. Dirk Minniefield is the UK career leader in assists with 646 but on the evening of February 8, 1983, the Lafayette product brought the 23, 548 UK fans to their feet with a dunk still talked about, but not analyzed, four decades later.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

New COO at Lexington Clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Clinic welcomes Gary Lake as its Chief Operating Officer – Surgical & Technical Services. Lake joins us from Midwest Medical in Wisconsin, where he served as the COO and led healthcare operations and designed business solutions alongside C-suite executives to direct project teams for a successful merger and transition of all systems, processes and operations, integrating departments and staff with the acquiring entity.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Member of motorcycle club convicted of murder in June 2021 shootout in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A North Vernon, Indiana, man has been found guilty of murder and other related charges stemming from a 2021 shootout. In addition to murder, 34-year-old Michael J. Karnuth was also convicted of attempted burglary committed while armed with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery committed while armed with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice. Karnuth is facing 90 to 130 years in prison, according to the Jefferson County, Indiana, prosecutor's office.
NORTH VERNON, IN
fox56news.com

Lexington officer shoots woman involved in alleged domestic incident, police chase

Lasielle White is facing multiple multiple charges including attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police. Lexington officer shoots woman involved in alleged …. Lasielle White is facing multiple multiple charges including attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police. February 8: A citrus crisis, the cost of...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
84K+
Followers
103K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy