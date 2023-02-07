Read full article on original website
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
'Your Days Are Numbered': Customers, Actors Slam AMC Theaters for New Ticket Prices that 'Penalize People for Lower Income'
This week, AMC Theaters revealed its new tiered ticket pricing system called "Sightline at AMC."
Collider
'Frozen 3' Announced at Disney
During Disney's Q1 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger revealed that we'll be returning to the frozen kingdom of Arendelle for a third time in the near future. Frozen III is officially in the works at the company as it looks to capitalize on some of its highest-grossing properties going forward. It's one of three films revealed during the call, including Toy Story 5 and a Zootopia sequel.
waldina.com
Happy 86th Birthday Suzanne Pleshette
Today is the 86th birthday of the actress Suzanne Pleshette. I really enjoy her performance in The Birds, even more so when you watch her on The Bob Newhart Show, and Leona Helmsley: The Queen of Mean. That voice! The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Popular NBC Show Announces Final Season
A popular NBC show is coming to an end after ten seasons on the network, as "The Blacklist" is coming to a conclusion, the network announced this week. "The Blacklist," season 10, which premieres on February 26th, will also feature the series 200th episode. It first debuted in 2013, starring James Spader alongside Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix.
Netflix viewers say 'keep the tissues close' after watching beautiful story Miracles From Heaven
It may be nearly seven years old, but Jennifer Garner's 'amazing' flick Miracles From Heaven is leaving viewers teary-eyed. Netflix viewers recently gave the film a resounding endorsement on Facebook, but warned potential watchers to 'keep the tissues close'. The movie, which was released in 2016, is based on the...
CNBC Cancels Popular Primetime Show
CNBC is reportedly canceling one of its most popular primetime shows due to a significant schedule shift in its programming lineup, as the channel's parent company, NBCUniversal, looks to shake things up in their lineup.
Peltz ends Disney proxy fight after layoff announcement. Iger says company was 'intoxicated' by subscriber growth
The statement comes after Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger detailed a major restructuring of the company this week, including 7,000 job cuts.
Cindy Williams Was Unaffected by the Hollywood Machine: A Personal Tribute
I owe a good portion of my career to Cindy Williams who, to the shock of all who knew and loved her, passed away suddenly on January 25, 2023. My first interaction with Cindy transpired when my publisher asked her to share a few memories for my book, Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door: Television’s Iconic Women From the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. I didn’t interview Cindy directly, but rather, she emailed me a few wonderful paragraphs about her experience of appearing on her legendary sitcom, Laverne & Shirley.
Where Is the Original Cast of ‘Night Court’ Now?
Unpopular opinion: We love a reboot. Seeing some of our favorites back on the silver screen and being put back into the fictional worlds of our favorite TV shows always makes us oh so happy. Now, are these reboots better than the originals? Hardly ever. But if you manage your...
msn.com
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
WDW News Today
Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises
During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
Legendary Actor Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week following the death of iconic Tony and Emmy Award-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough, who is best known for his role as Jim Dial on the sitcom "Murphy Brown."
A Cancellation Bloodbath Is Coming To The CW And That Could Mean Bad News For Shows Like Walker And The Winchesters
The CW has a huge cancellation bloodbath in the works, which could spell disaster for fans of Walker and The Winchesters.
Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Turn Beloved Book Series Into Must-See TV Show
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Everything Everywhere All at Once at Globes. Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are bringing a beloved book series to life. The two A-listers are set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular Kay Scarpetta series, according to Deadline.
Popculture
Showtime Announces 'Billions' Spinoff Series
Showtime is expanding the Billions world in a major way, announcing Monday that it's planning up to four spinoff series connected to the long-running high-finance drama, including iterations being developed under the working titles Millions and Trillions. Chris McCarthy, the Paramount executive who took over Showtime in October, revealed the network's plans in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
Popculture
'Night Court' Revival's Fate at NBC Revealed
The verdict is in! After becoming the most-watched and highest-rated premiere of this broadcast TV season, NBC has renewed the Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court reboot for Season 2. The network handed out the renewal on Tuesday, Feb. 2, revealing that the series, a revival of the original...
Popculture
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
Warner Discovery Changes Plans for HBO Max/Discovery+ Streaming Platform
Warner Bros. Discovery is making changes to a streaming platform that doesn't even exist yet.
