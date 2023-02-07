Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths.
Andy Reid aims to lead Chiefs past former team in Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Andy Reid already proved he can win the big game in Kansas City after coming up short several times throughout his 14 seasons in Philadelphia. Leading the Chiefs to a victory over the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday would further cement his Hall of Fame credentials and add to his legacy.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:43 p.m. EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is rapidly approaching. The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years after winning another AFC Championship. They won Super Bowl 54 against the 49ers after the 2019 season but lost to the Buccaneers after 2020. The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship and are trying to win their second Super Bowl in six years.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Prescott pays tribute to late mother while accepting award
PHOENIX (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used his platform as the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient for an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his “moral compass” and his inspiration. The two-time Pro Bowl selection lost his mother, Peggy,...
