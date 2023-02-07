Rick Barnes believes effort, physicality made the difference in win vs. Auburn

Chris McDill | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

and Auburn got after each other this weekend. In a game with a final score of 46-43, Saturday’s matchup in Knoxville was more of a 12-round bout than any kind of race. However, considering the kind of game it was, Rick Barnes thought it highlighted some of the Volunteers’ biggest strengths.

Barnes spoke about the physicality of the victory in his press conference following the game. He said it all came down to defense, which at this point of the year, is what you should come to expect within the SEC.

“In a game like this? If you’re not locked in on the defensive end, it’s not a game for you,” Barnes said. “Both teams were being physical and working hard on that end.”

“I think that’s what you expect this time of year. You expect it within our league,” said Barnes. “I don’t think there’s a more physical league in the country than this league. Especially with coaches who have been coaching against each other for a while…It’s hard-fought.”

Tennessee never got much going offensively as they shot 27% from the field and 9.5% from three. Even so, they did enough defensively to win as they held Auburn to 23.6% shooting overall and 11.1% from deep. It wasn’t a game full of turnovers either. It was just a tough, physical brawl on both ends and on the glass.

This was the kind of game that the Volunteers could actually thrive in. With how it played out, it was a performance that Barnes could be proud of and says everything about what Tennessee can do on the end the rest of the way.

Justin Gainey ‘really proud’ of Tennessee’s defensive effort

When you’re talking about Tennessee, the conversation starts and ends with what the Volunteers do defensively. It’s been their calling card this season more than any other during Rick Barnes’ tenure and, ahead of their next game on Wednesday, assistant Justin Gainey had high praise for what their team is doing on that end.

During media on Monday, Gainey shared the staff’s appreciation of what their players are doing defensively. They don’t allow anything to get in the way of them giving everything they have on that end, even their mistakes, which consistently gives them the chance to win games.

“We’re really proud of our guys. They have completely bought into being the best defensive team in the country and competing on that end day in and day out,” Gainey said. “Kudos to them. Regardless of what happens on the offensive end, they stay true to their identity. (They) continue to compete on the defensive side and don’t let that side of the ball slip any.”

“We’re proud of the guys, proud of the effort,” said Gainey. “Obviously, we want perfection. And there’s a lot of things that we can clean up within our defense that we continue to work on.”

Everything about what Tennessee is doing on defense is elite. They’re first in points allowed per game (54.6) and overall defensive rating (80.6). The Volunteers are also tops in KemPom on defense including ranking the best in adjusted defensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage defense, and three-point percentage defense. That’s allowed them to hold 11 of their opponents to 50 or fewer points and 16 to 60 or fewer.

There’s a reason many consider Tennessee to be a legitimate contender. What they do on that end gives them an opportunity to win each and every time they step on the floor. That’s the kind of consistency, specifically on that side of the ball, that will make any coach, including Gainey, proud.