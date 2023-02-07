Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Lawmakers back DeSantis on migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE — After a sometimes-emotional debate about immigrants and the nation’s border policies, state lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a plan that likely will lead to Florida transporting more migrants to “sanctuary” areas of the country. The Republican-controlled House voted 77-34 to approve the plan...
Citrus County Chronicle
Group asks how African American course violates Florida law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida said Thursday it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had...
Citrus County Chronicle
Alabama prison staff shortage worsens despite court order
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge said Friday Alabama prisons remain critically understaffed, with court filings showing the number of officers in state lockups has continued to drop despite a court order to increase numbers. The prison system has lost more than 500 security staff employees over the...
