ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Lawmakers back DeSantis on migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE — After a sometimes-emotional debate about immigrants and the nation’s border policies, state lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a plan that likely will lead to Florida transporting more migrants to “sanctuary” areas of the country. The Republican-controlled House voted 77-34 to approve the plan...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Group asks how African American course violates Florida law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida said Thursday it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Alabama prison staff shortage worsens despite court order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge said Friday Alabama prisons remain critically understaffed, with court filings showing the number of officers in state lockups has continued to drop despite a court order to increase numbers. The prison system has lost more than 500 security staff employees over the...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy