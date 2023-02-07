ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Nick Saban on Jalen Hurts

The last time Jalen Hurts played a football game despite a significant injury, he wasn’t supposed to play at all. This was December 2018, the SEC championship. As the whole world watched, Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game the previous season against Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa replaced him and led the Crimson Tide to a national title. Hurts remained gracious, in public and in private, and that struck his coach as both typical of his quarterback and unusual for anyone thrust into his position. Nick Saban himself notes that, on the night that he swapped quarterbacks—out of necessity, no disrespect intended—Hurts held a 26–2 record as the Crimson Tide’s starter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Hurts, Mahomes To Make Texas-sized History

For 57 years, the Super Bowl has been the biggest annual football game in the world. Winning the National Football League’s championship game immortalizes the career for every player lucky enough to win it. But when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take the field in Glendale, Arizona,...
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Pat McAfee Addresses Being Sued by Brett Favre

View the original article to see embedded media. Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre filed three defamation lawsuits against sports media personalities Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee, as well as Mississippi state auditor Shad White, according to an ESPN report on Thursday. Favre’s defamation lawsuits come as he tries to...
ARIZONA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Another NFL Insider links Tampa Bay to risky quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft

The man has left the arena. It's been less than two weeks since legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. This time, it feels like a permanent decision rather than the shaky path that Brady reversed on last year. That leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Best Numbers for Super Bowl Squares

Among the most popular ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday involves grabbing a Super Bowl square run by a local bar or perhaps your office. During my years living in Brooklyn and Staten Island, followed by four years in Villanova, Pa., and now Las Vegas, I have spent plenty of time frequenting local bars. Super Bowl squares have been a staple of my life even before I was of legal age to purchase a cocktail.
Tri-City Herald

NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Add Elite Backfield Duo?

The Baltimore Ravens' run game has long been considered a strength of their offense due to the dual-threat ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson along with a host of running backs to pair with him in the backfield. Despite the need at wide receiver, could the Ravens look to upgrade their run game further come the NFL Draft?
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Tua’s Offseason Judo Plan ... And Our Suggestion

Pitching a new promotion for Subway, Tua Tagovailoa made the rounds at Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII on Friday and spoke to the media to the first time since he sustained his second official concussion of 2022. That latest concussion, which happened on Christmas Day during the home loss...
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Austin Blythe Still Long-Term Answer at Center?

On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Preference: Top CB Prospect Eyeing New England in NFL Draft

While the New England Patriots' offense is the squeaky wheel getting all the repairs this offseason, their defense is instead attracting admirers. The Pats' offense was abysmal in 2022, scoring 17 fewer touchdowns than the previous season. That woeful performance - accentuated by bland play-caller Matt Patricia, player complaints and a brief quarterback controversy between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe - overshadowed a defensive unit that played at a Super-Bowl level.

