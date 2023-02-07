‘A freeloader’: Strongsville dentist sentenced to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for 20 years

Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Former Macedonia employee charged with theft, stealing money from court cases
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -A former clerk of courts with Macedonia Mayor’s Court is now facing criminal charges himself for allegedly stealing money from the court. Scott Ruhl, 43, is charged with theft in office, tampering with records and tampering with evidence. Macedonia police said between August 2020 and...
Exit interviews: Former Cuyahoga County corrections officers blame poor management for high turnover in jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After putting in her resignation, former Cuyahoga County corrections officer Rolanda Morris said she showed up to work her final three shifts in the jail to find her bosses had already cleaned out her locker and threw away her personal belongings. A work sweater she’d purchased...
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician to pay $2.2M for role in drug kickback scheme
Hudson, Ohio-based physician Deepak Raheja, MD, was sentenced to prison and must pay $2.2 million after pleading guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Between February 2011 and July 2016, Dr. Raheja and his co-conspirators increased prescriptions for Nuedexta, a drug...
Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard accused of making racially biased statements; union calls for his termination
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard is under fire among the police rank-and-file for recent comments many are calling racially and culturally biased. Earlier this week, Howard touted an all-Black psychological team his office uses to vet recruits, and he described American policing origins as Irish “to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it.”
Ohio COVID-19 county map improves to the best that it has been since July; Cuyahoga, most of Northeast Ohio yellow: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and most northern Ohio counties stayed yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, while most of the rest of the state turned green for low spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. There were 75 counties classified as green, the highest number...
A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
Emails expose right-wing fraudsters’ scheme to use robo calls to suppress Black voter turnout in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hours after right-wing fraud peddlers Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl unleashed tens of thousands of robocalls on Black voters in Cleveland and other cities across the country to suppress their vote in the November 2020 election, Burkman dashed off a giddy email to his partner provocateur.
WFMJ.com
Suspect in fishing tourney scandal now charged in Hermitage counterfeiting probe
A Hermitage man awaiting trial in Cleveland for allegedly cheating in a fishing tournament , who is as well accused of stalking and harassing a woman in Mercer County faces a new charge for allegedly giving his son two phony $100 bills to spend at a bowling alley. Hermitage Police...
Mayor Bibb’s tough budget tradeoffs aim to propel reform, including in policing
I was pleased to see the summary of Mayor Justin Bibb’s plan to make some hard choices in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness on behalf of Clevelanders (”This year is ‘right time to make some hard decisions’,” Feb. 7). While cutting unfilled police jobs may at first seem like the last thing we need to do to keep Clevelanders safe, the point that we can’t effectively process hundreds of new officer hires each year is well-taken.
Election year in Parma includes familiar names and new challengers
PARMA, Ohio -- When looking at the list of candidates running for re-election or office in Parma, it’s easier to start with the unchallenged partisan incumbents and current seat holders. That list includes Mayor Tim DeGeeter, seeking his fourth term in office, as well as newly appointed City Council...
cleveland19.com
3 suspects plead not guilty to multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men accused of multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County last summer, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, were all ordered held on $150,000 bond. According to...
spectrumnews1.com
Canton man exonerated thanks to help of prosecutor
CANTON, Ohio — Aaron Culbertson is a free man with a cleared name, four years after he was arrested for aggravated robbery at 16 years old. Culbertson, 21, returned home to Canton after spending his late teens in prison for aggravated robbery, a crime he did not commit. His release resulted from an unlikely alliance between the Ohio Innocence Project and a Stark County prosecutor.
Quick-thinking residents foil fraud: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Jan. 10, a Harvest Lane resident came to the police station to report fraud. The man said earlier that day, his wife received an email from Chase Bank reviewing a checking application. This was confusing because they hadn’t put in for a checking account. Later that afternoon, the...
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
The Boyds are back in town: Cleveland Heights mayor makes council appointment
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As anticipated, Janine Boyd rated the nod as Mayor Kahlil Seren’s choice to fill the vacancy on City Council. “This appointment marks Janine Boyd’s return to city service,” Seren said in his “welcome back” post on Facebook Friday (Feb. 10). “Janine is a life-long resident, former state representative and friend to us all.”
News-Herald.com
Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation
A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
PHOTOS: 24 lbs. of Mexican cartel drugs seized in Ohio
The driver admitted he brought the pills from out of state, and he was headed to a destination near Portage County in Ohio.
Support pouring in for man jailed over Cleveland home repair
The FOX 8 I-Team has sparked new developments in the case of a man sent to jail for not fixing up a home. Our first report sparked a firestorm and that has led to action.
Powerful ‘sextortion’ documentary seeks to draw attention to dangers
BEREA, Ohio -- Though widely publicized, a showing of the 2022 documentary “Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” was seen by a disappointingly small audience at the free Feb. 6 screening at Berea-Midpark High School. Only 60 people or so -- a majority of them law enforcement representatives, local agency...
‘Breaks my heart’: Man jailed for failing to make repairs to Cleveland home
Jeffrey Ivey is normally very busy in the month of February, taking pictures at art shows and other Black History events in Cleveland. This year, however, the 60-year-old freelance photographer is locked up in the Cuyahoga County jail for failing to make timely repairs to a century home that once belonged to his grandmother.
