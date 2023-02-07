Read full article on original website
Patrick Kane, who hasn’t told the Chicago Blackhawks he wants to be traded, is upset he wasn’t traded to the New York Rangers, new trade targets list and more
If Patrick Kane wanted to be traded to the New York Rangers like so many theorized, he probably should’ve let the Chicago Blackhawks know about it sooner. A day after Vladimir Tarasenko was shipped off to the Rangers, Kane spoke to members of the media and you can’t help but appreciate his honesty.
Bruins Daily: Chychrun Trade Imminent; Karlsson To Oilers?
It appears the NHL trade sweepstakes for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will come to a close by Monday night. Are the Boston Bruins still in the running?. That, more Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:
Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been
Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues trade tiers, Ivan Barbashev, and Ryan O’Reilly
Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the St. Louis Blues ahead of the March 3rd trade deadline. Likely gone – or possibly re-signed? Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev (one report that he was told by the Blues he won’t be re-signed and would be traded but his agent tweeted the report was inaccurate), and Noel Acciari.
D'Angelo Russell Reveals His Reaction After Finding Out He Was Traded To Lakers
In his first Lakers tenure, D'Angelo Russell was one of the torch-bearers of the future at a time when Kobe Bryant was seeing his last days on the NBA court. As Russell developed his game and grew his skills, the Lakers got worse and worse as a team until LeBron James came and blew the whole thing up.
NHL Rumors: Coyotes close on a Jakob Chychrun trade, and the Oilers need the math to work for Erik Karlsson
The Coyotes appear to be closing in on a Jakob Chychrun trade. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Arizona Coyotes healthy scratching Jakob Chychrun for trade-related purposes. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Okay, so insert the eyebrow, eyeball emoji right now. Arizona Coyotes keeping Jakob Chychrun out of the Coyotes’...
Jeff Carter Finally Speaks About His Hit on Cale Makar
It took a few days, but Jeff Carter finally was asked about his hit on Cale Makar. The good folks at Pittsburgh Hockey Now provided me with the audio of Carter after the Penguins were beat down 6-0 by the Los Angeles Kings. Granted, players typically aren’t happy after their...
As rumours swirl around Erik Karlsson, Jakob Chychrun and the Edmonton Oilers, report says the team’s ‘key acquisition’ is a puck-moving defenceman
A wild day of trade rumours, and they just keep coming in. I’ve rewritten this about four or five times and every time I get close to hitting publish, something else shakes out. Let’s try and recap that day that it has been. While the Oilers were playing...
Terrence Ross to Sign With Suns
Earlier in the day, Wojnarowski reported that the Mavericks had emerged as the frontrunner to sign Ross — though he apparently had a change of heart after being pursued by Phoenix, which recently acquired star forward Kevin Durant. Ross, 32, is 6-foot-6 and averaging 8.0 points and shooting 43...
Russell Westbrook Expected to Decide Between Bulls, Heat
But that isn’t expected to last long. Instead, the Jazz and Westbrook are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout within the next several days. At that point, Westbrook will presumably clear waivers and then become a free agent, eligible to sign anywhere. And it appears that Westbrook...
