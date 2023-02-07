ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

West Springfield Police Seek Shoplifting Suspect

West Springfield police are trying to identify a shoplifting suspect. The man is suspected of stealing over one-thousand-dollars' worth of merchandise from a business last Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Detective Bureau (413) 263-3210 or Text-A Tip. (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Erving Police Make Arrest Following “Hands Free” Traffic Violation

(Erving, MA) Thursday evening at approximately 8 p.m., Erving Police Officer Bryant stopped a vehicle on Route 2 for a violation of the “hands free” mobile device law. During the traffic stop, officer Bryant discovered the driver had a warrant out for their arrest for “failing to appear in court.” The individual had previous criminal charges from another town.
ERVING, MA
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from repeat offender

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police recovered a loaded gun earlier this week from an alleged repeat violent offender. On Tuesday, officers responded to Greene Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a pick-up truck idling with the driver, identified as 42-year-old Earl Greene, sleeping at the wheel.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
WATERBURY, CT
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
WINDSOR, CT
Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police

Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
WESTFIELD, MA
John LaRace guilty of 15 felonies from violent W. Springfield crime spree

On Friday, a judge found Springfield man John LaRace, 43, guilty of 15 out of 18 felony counts stemming from a violent Sunday morning in West Springfield in February 2019. The verdict came after Franklin County Superior Court Judge Mark Mason heard closing arguments from LaRace’s defense attorney and a prosecutor as both sides argued whether LaRace’s use of methamphetamine prior to the crimes proved that he acted deliberately and with purpose.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

