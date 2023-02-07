Read full article on original website
Two people arrested in Chicopee, suspected of distributing cocaine
Two people in Chicopee were arrested Wednesday after police found cocaine and drug distribution items inside an apartment on Dwight Street.
Cocaine, heroin, prescription drugs seized in Housatonic parking lot, 2 under arrest
Around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Great Barrington Police Officer Samuel Stolzar noticed a parked car in a parking lot off Park St. in Housatonic. Where one of the passengers appeared to have had an active warrant from Berkshire Superior Court.
Man Taken Into Custody After Failing to Stop for Police During Hartford Traffic Stop
Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night after a car failed to pull over during a traffic stop attempt. Hartford Police said they deployed stop sticks in an effort to stop the vehicle, and it came to a halt on the side of I-84. Two people then...
Worcester police seek help finding second suspect in October homicide
WORCESTER — Police are asking the public for help in locating a Worcester man charged in the killing of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street. On Friday, Worcester police released a wanted poster for 23-year-old Kelvin Verde. Police say he has been charged with murder and there is an active warrant out...
Trial continues Friday for John LaRace, charged with armed rampage in W. Springfield
A jury-waived trial holds closing arguments Friday for a Springfield man charged with several felonies after an alleged West Springfield crime spree involving carjackings, armed assaults and an attempted household break-in on Feb. 24, 2019. John LaRace, 43, faces 18 counts of felonies after West Springfield police arrested him for...
West Springfield Police Seek Shoplifting Suspect
West Springfield police are trying to identify a shoplifting suspect. The man is suspected of stealing over one-thousand-dollars' worth of merchandise from a business last Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Detective Bureau (413) 263-3210 or Text-A Tip. (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on...
Erving Police Make Arrest Following “Hands Free” Traffic Violation
(Erving, MA) Thursday evening at approximately 8 p.m., Erving Police Officer Bryant stopped a vehicle on Route 2 for a violation of the “hands free” mobile device law. During the traffic stop, officer Bryant discovered the driver had a warrant out for their arrest for “failing to appear in court.” The individual had previous criminal charges from another town.
Athol man too dangerous to release in connection with November shooting
A man from Athol is being charged in connection with shooting a man in November. He was ordered held without bail and deemed too dangerous to release after his arraignment.
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from repeat offender
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police recovered a loaded gun earlier this week from an alleged repeat violent offender. On Tuesday, officers responded to Greene Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a pick-up truck idling with the driver, identified as 42-year-old Earl Greene, sleeping at the wheel.
18-year-old motorcyclist had alcohol, THC in system at time of double fatal crash: police
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash that also killed a 15-year-old girl last September had alcohol and THC in his system, Glastonbury police revealed Thursday.
James Freeman, of Worcester, arrested, charged in Main Street shooting
A second man has been arrested in connection with a Main Street shooting in Worcester last week, the Worcester Police Department said. James Freeman, 31, was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the Thursday, Feb 2. shooting in the area of 144 Main St., a few blocks from the Worcester Trial Courthouse.
Coke, Heroin & More Drugs Seized On Thursday By Berkshire County Police
It seems lately that members of our local law enforcement seem to find more and more illegal contraband in our neck of the woods here in Berkshire County. Case in point: Two people were arrested Thursday morning after South County police found a whole mess of narcotics in their vehicle.
Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
House fire on East Street in South Hadley
Fire crews were called to a house fire at 126 East Street in South Hadley shortly before 6:00 Thursday evening.
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police
Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
Watertown man accused of breaking 50 windows, violating protective order
A man is accused of breaking 50 windows and violating a protective order in Watertown.
John LaRace guilty of 15 felonies from violent W. Springfield crime spree
On Friday, a judge found Springfield man John LaRace, 43, guilty of 15 out of 18 felony counts stemming from a violent Sunday morning in West Springfield in February 2019. The verdict came after Franklin County Superior Court Judge Mark Mason heard closing arguments from LaRace’s defense attorney and a prosecutor as both sides argued whether LaRace’s use of methamphetamine prior to the crimes proved that he acted deliberately and with purpose.
Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
'Well-Loved' Student Found Shot To Death With Parents Inside Andover Home
Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after three family members were found shot to death at an Andover home this week. Andover Police responded to a home at 48 Porter Road after receiving a call around 3:21 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, Essex County District Attorney Paul …
