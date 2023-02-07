Read full article on original website
Travis Barker suffers nasty injury during Blink-182 tour rehearsals
Travis Barker has suffered an injury to one of his fingers weeks before Blink-182‘s reunion tour with Tom DeLonge kicks off. The drummer on Tuesday (February 7) tweeted “Fuck”, which left fans guessing what the issue was, before following it up the next day (February 8) with an explanation. “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬.”
Depeche Mode announce support acts for North America ‘Memento Mori’ tour
Depeche Mode have announced the support acts for the North American leg of their 2023 ‘Memento Mori’ world tour. The synth-pop duo – comprising Dave Gahan and Martin Gore – are due to hit the road next month following the release of their 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, which is out on March 17 via Columbia/Mute.
Rihanna has already changed her Super Bowl Half Time show setlist 39 times
Rihanna has said she has already changed her Super Bowl Half Time show setlist 39 times. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback this Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Chris Moyles apologises to Dave Grohl after unofficially announcing a new Foo Fighters album
Radio X DJ Chris Moyles unofficially announced that a new Foo Fighters album was on the way during his breakfast show on February 7. Moyles unexpectedly made the announcement live on air, after playing the 2011 Foo Fighters single ‘Walk’. “I love that song so much – Foo...
HYBE acquires Quality Control, label of Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls and more
HYBE America, the US division of BTS-fronted South Korean entertainment company HYBE Labels, has officially acquired Quality Control (QC) Media Holdings, which is home to acts such as Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Lil Baby and more. The agreement was reported by Variety yesterday (February 8) PT, which detailed that...
Former AOA leader Shin Jimin to make solo comeback this month with debut mini-album
Former AOA leader Shin Jimin will release new solo music this month in the form of her debut mini-album, ‘Boxes’. The announcement was made via the singer’s label, Alo Malo Entertainment, on February 8, when it took to its official social media to share a teaser poster for the new release. According to the poster, ‘Boxes’ is due out on February 22 at 12pm KST. Additional details regarding its tracklist and promotions have yet to be disclosed by the company.
Watch Ed Sheeran play ‘I See Fire’ at Hobbiton during New Zealand tour
Ed Sheeran has delivered an impromptu performance at Hobbiton – the outdoor set used during the filming of the Lord of the Rings franchise, which offers guided tours to fans – during his current New Zealand tour. A video posted by Hobbiton’s operators on TikTok shows Sheeran performing...
Rihanna “open to exploring weird” things that “might not ever make sense to my fans” on new album
Rihanna has said that she is open to “exploring, discovering and creating” new music which she said fans may find “weird” compared to her previous sounds. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback this Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
Fans are sharing Noel Gallagher’s duet of ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ with Burt Bacharach
Fans have been posting footage of Noel Gallagher‘s ’90s duet with Burt Bacharach following the latter’s death this week. The legendary composer passed away of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday (February 8). He was 94 years old. Gallagher, who is a...
Tove Lo shares new single ‘Borderline’ co-written by Dua Lipa
Tove Lo has dropped a new song, ‘Borderline’, which was co-written by Dua Lipa. The upbeat track is the first new music from the Swedish singer since her recent album ‘Dirt Femme’, which arrived in October. Per a press release, Lo said: “’Borderline’ is a song...
Beck shares mournful new song ‘Thinking About You’
Beck has shared a new song called ‘Thinking About You’ – you can listen to it below. The stripped-back acoustic ballad finds the Los Angeles singer-songwriter yearning for an absent loved one. “Don’t treat me like a stranger, the other side of love,” he croons at one point, adding that he has “crossed seven oceans“.
Ozzy Osbourne on his double Grammy win: “I’m one lucky motherfucker”
Ozzy Osbourne has responded to his double Grammy win in a statement. The former Black Sabbath frontman earned two awards at the 65th Annual Awards in Los Angeles, California last Sunday (February 5): Best Rock Album (‘Patient Number 9’) and Best Metal Performance (‘Degradation Rules’ feat. Tony Iommi).
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Moby
What was the name of the supergroup you almost formed with Pantera and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee?. “I’ve been sober for a while now, but this was a late-night, alcohol-fuelled idea between Pantera’s guitarist Dimebag Darrell, drummer Vinnie Paul, Tommy Lee and I. I regret not starting this chaotic metal band with them, which would have sounded like a cross between Pantera and my old punk group Flipper.”
When is ‘You’ season four part two released on Netflix?
Netflix’s psychological thriller series You leaves the US behind in its fourth season. Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, the series picks up as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is nestled into a new life in London as a university professor following the events of season three. Aside from...
How many episodes are in ‘You’ season four?
Netflix’s psychological thriller series You leaves the US behind in its fourth season. Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, the series picks up as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is nestled into a new life in London as a university professor following the events of season three. Aside from...
‘Octopath Traveler 2’ preview: heartful eight
In Octopath Traveler 2, adventure usually springs from tragedy. Though Square Enix’s Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) lets you pick from a cast of eight characters to begin your journey with, all with different backgrounds and classes, each have one thing in common: life can be bloody miserable when you’re the protagonist of a JRPG. Take Osvalt, the character I started with. Imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit – killing his wife and child in a house fire – the scholar now plots his escape from a high-security prison to track down his family’s real killer.
Nintendo confirms new steampunk-inspired ‘Professor Layton’ game
Nintendo has confirmed a new Professor Layton game will be coming to the Switch, six years after the release of Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle And The Millionaires’ Conspiracy. Revealed during yesterday’s (February 8) Direct livestream, Nintendo confirmed the existence of Professor Layton And The New World Of Steam...
‘Minecraft’ announces real world and ingame collaboration with Crocs
Minecraft has confirmed a collaboration with Crocs, with the footwear collection launching later this month. The camouflage-inspired range of shoes will be available to purchase from February 16. The range includes two classic clogs and two elevated slides, available in adult and child sizes. Minecraft is also set to release...
EarthGang plea for return of hard drives containing new music
EarthGang have appealed for the return of a lost hard drive containing new music. The hard drive was lost in LA last weekend, where the rap duo were attending the Grammys at the Crypto.com Arena. They took to Twitter and later Instagram to make a plea for the drive to...
