ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Travis Barker suffers nasty injury during Blink-182 tour rehearsals

Travis Barker has suffered an injury to one of his fingers weeks before Blink-182‘s reunion tour with Tom DeLonge kicks off. The drummer on Tuesday (February 7) tweeted “Fuck”, which left fans guessing what the issue was, before following it up the next day (February 8) with an explanation. “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬.”
NME

Rihanna has already changed her Super Bowl Half Time show setlist 39 times

Rihanna has said she has already changed her Super Bowl Half Time show setlist 39 times. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback this Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
GLENDALE, AZ
NME

HYBE acquires Quality Control, label of Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls and more

HYBE America, the US division of BTS-fronted South Korean entertainment company HYBE Labels, has officially acquired Quality Control (QC) Media Holdings, which is home to acts such as Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Lil Baby and more. The agreement was reported by Variety yesterday (February 8) PT, which detailed that...
NME

Former AOA leader Shin Jimin to make solo comeback this month with debut mini-album

Former AOA leader Shin Jimin will release new solo music this month in the form of her debut mini-album, ‘Boxes’. The announcement was made via the singer’s label, Alo Malo Entertainment, on February 8, when it took to its official social media to share a teaser poster for the new release. According to the poster, ‘Boxes’ is due out on February 22 at 12pm KST. Additional details regarding its tracklist and promotions have yet to be disclosed by the company.
NME

Watch Ed Sheeran play ‘I See Fire’ at Hobbiton during New Zealand tour

Ed Sheeran has delivered an impromptu performance at Hobbiton – the outdoor set used during the filming of the Lord of the Rings franchise, which offers guided tours to fans – during his current New Zealand tour. A video posted by Hobbiton’s operators on TikTok shows Sheeran performing...
NME

Rihanna “open to exploring weird” things that “might not ever make sense to my fans” on new album

Rihanna has said that she is open to “exploring, discovering and creating” new music which she said fans may find “weird” compared to her previous sounds. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback this Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
GLENDALE, AZ
NME

Tove Lo shares new single ‘Borderline’ co-written by Dua Lipa

Tove Lo has dropped a new song, ‘Borderline’, which was co-written by Dua Lipa. The upbeat track is the first new music from the Swedish singer since her recent album ‘Dirt Femme’, which arrived in October. Per a press release, Lo said: “’Borderline’ is a song...
NME

Beck shares mournful new song ‘Thinking About You’

Beck has shared a new song called ‘Thinking About You’ – you can listen to it below. The stripped-back acoustic ballad finds the Los Angeles singer-songwriter yearning for an absent loved one. “Don’t treat me like a stranger, the other side of love,” he croons at one point, adding that he has “crossed seven oceans“.
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Moby

What was the name of the supergroup you almost formed with Pantera and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee?. “I’ve been sober for a while now, but this was a late-night, alcohol-fuelled idea between Pantera’s guitarist Dimebag Darrell, drummer Vinnie Paul, Tommy Lee and I. I regret not starting this chaotic metal band with them, which would have sounded like a cross between Pantera and my old punk group Flipper.”
OHIO STATE
NME

When is ‘You’ season four part two released on Netflix?

Netflix’s psychological thriller series You leaves the US behind in its fourth season. Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, the series picks up as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is nestled into a new life in London as a university professor following the events of season three. Aside from...
NME

How many episodes are in ‘You’ season four?

Netflix’s psychological thriller series You leaves the US behind in its fourth season. Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, the series picks up as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is nestled into a new life in London as a university professor following the events of season three. Aside from...
NME

‘Octopath Traveler 2’ preview: heartful eight

In Octopath Traveler 2, adventure usually springs from tragedy. Though Square Enix’s Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) lets you pick from a cast of eight characters to begin your journey with, all with different backgrounds and classes, each have one thing in common: life can be bloody miserable when you’re the protagonist of a JRPG. Take Osvalt, the character I started with. Imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit – killing his wife and child in a house fire – the scholar now plots his escape from a high-security prison to track down his family’s real killer.
NME

Nintendo confirms new steampunk-inspired ‘Professor Layton’ game

Nintendo has confirmed a new Professor Layton game will be coming to the Switch, six years after the release of Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle And The Millionaires’ Conspiracy. Revealed during yesterday’s (February 8) Direct livestream, Nintendo confirmed the existence of Professor Layton And The New World Of Steam...
NME

‘Minecraft’ announces real world and ingame collaboration with Crocs

Minecraft has confirmed a collaboration with Crocs, with the footwear collection launching later this month. The camouflage-inspired range of shoes will be available to purchase from February 16. The range includes two classic clogs and two elevated slides, available in adult and child sizes. Minecraft is also set to release...
NME

EarthGang plea for return of hard drives containing new music

EarthGang have appealed for the return of a lost hard drive containing new music. The hard drive was lost in LA last weekend, where the rap duo were attending the Grammys at the Crypto.com Arena. They took to Twitter and later Instagram to make a plea for the drive to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy