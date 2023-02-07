Former AOA leader Shin Jimin will release new solo music this month in the form of her debut mini-album, ‘Boxes’. The announcement was made via the singer’s label, Alo Malo Entertainment, on February 8, when it took to its official social media to share a teaser poster for the new release. According to the poster, ‘Boxes’ is due out on February 22 at 12pm KST. Additional details regarding its tracklist and promotions have yet to be disclosed by the company.

