ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Euclid Marc’s armed robber makes off with $136,000

On Feb. 5, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Euclid Police officers responded to a call at Marc’s Supermarket located at 22840 Lake Shore Blvd. for a report of a robbery. According to Euclid Police, the suspect took approximately $136,000 in cash. Dispatch provided a description of the suspect as an...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police find woman missing from Independence hotel

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old woman who went missing after driving away from an Independence hotel was found safe. On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio authorities issued an Missing Adult Alert for Beverly Cooper. According to police, Cooper was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5 and located on Thursday, Feb. 9.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
YAHOO!

'I'm losing him.' Man shot in neck dies, Canton police dog nabs fleeing suspect

CANTON ‒ A woman frantically called 911 early Monday morning as she tried to calm her boyfriend who was struggling to breathe after being shot in the throat. The woman tried her best to comfort the man and begged him to stay with her, according to a recording of the 911 call released by police. She begged the dispatcher to tell her what to do to help.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy