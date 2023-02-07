ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Bill would require parental consent for social media accounts

Connecticut lawmakers are trying again this year to pass legislation requiring social media companies to get parental consent before allowing anyone 16 or younger to use their platforms. The bill, HB 5025, is an effort to support children’s mental health, sponsors said, and follows promises from lawmakers that they would...
CONNECTICUT STATE
publicnewsservice.org

CT Legislation Would Fund Programs Addressing Homelessness

Proposed legislation aims to fund numerous programs helping Connecticut's homeless population. The bill would invest $50 million in the state's Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and Department of Housing, to improve Connecticut's Homeless Response System. It would include yearly funding for staffing certain programs, helping people find homes, and cold-weather emergency response.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

'Caregiving crisis' | Healthcare workers call on CT legislature to address shortage, increase pay

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many in the medical field called on the state legislature Tuesday to address what they call a “critical” healthcare workforce shortage in Connecticut. “We are in a caregiving crisis in this country and it will only get worse if we don't do the right thing,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) at a long-term care worker rally in the Legislative Office Building.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WOLF

Connecticut lawmakers push to conceal teachers' discussions with students about gender identity

HARTFORD, Conn. (CITC) — Connecticut Democrats have proposed a bill limiting information about discussions teachers may have with their students about "sensitive subjects." The proposed bill would prohibit Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests pertaining to teacher communications with students that involve subjects like sexual orientation, gender identity or race. According to its text, the proposed law is intended to protect public school teachers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

11 Unreasonably Useless Trivia Facts About the State of CT

Almost everything I know about the world comes from television and movies, the rest I went in search of out of curiosity. I should probably feel some level of shame about that but I don't and its the truth. I don't think I am alone in this, there are probably a lot of people who've gathered their personal wisdom in this way. Those of us who did learn this way, tend to have a ton of useless and unrelated information. It may be useless in most places, but it can't hurt to know this stuff on trivia night.
CONNECTICUT STATE
OnlyInYourState

10 Quirky Facts About Connecticut That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

Connecticut has an unfair reputation as a boring state, but we actually are an interesting place! There are so many great places to check out in the Nutmeg State, from our restaurants to our parks. It’s also shocking how many inventions from Connecticut there are – the world has us to thank for hamburgers and lollipops, among other things. In a state with so much history, quite a few things have happened here. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite weird facts about Connecticut for your enjoyment:
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

It’s time to ditch Eversource

The University of Connecticut faces a cocktail of crises as $160 million in budget cuts by the state government threaten the university’s ambitions to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and curb its ability to remain prepared during the ongoing and neglected COVID-19 pandemic, according to reporting by The Daily Campus. The Daily Campus Editorial Board will address these dramatic cuts in more detail in the future; nonetheless, they should draw the attention of UConn administrators and community members to another crucial expense that stymies both our fiscal and environmental sustainability efforts: energy.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy