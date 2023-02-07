Almost everything I know about the world comes from television and movies, the rest I went in search of out of curiosity. I should probably feel some level of shame about that but I don't and its the truth. I don't think I am alone in this, there are probably a lot of people who've gathered their personal wisdom in this way. Those of us who did learn this way, tend to have a ton of useless and unrelated information. It may be useless in most places, but it can't hurt to know this stuff on trivia night.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO