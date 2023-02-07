Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Bill would require parental consent for social media accounts
Connecticut lawmakers are trying again this year to pass legislation requiring social media companies to get parental consent before allowing anyone 16 or younger to use their platforms. The bill, HB 5025, is an effort to support children’s mental health, sponsors said, and follows promises from lawmakers that they would...
CT Politics: Free school lunch for all in Connecticut?
Lawmakers are considering a range of bills, from expanding school food programs to establishing a children's grief counseling program.
Time to Own! Gov. Ned Lamont proposes plan to help young people buy homes in Conn.
If you have wanted to buy your first home in Connecticut but did not think you could afford it, Gov. Ned Lamont says to think again!
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
After compromise, legislators extend CT’s ‘fiscal guardrails’
Compromises negotiated by Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders produced the unanimous passage Thursday a bill extending reforms that have contributed to Connecticut's fiscal turnaround.
publicnewsservice.org
CT Legislation Would Fund Programs Addressing Homelessness
Proposed legislation aims to fund numerous programs helping Connecticut's homeless population. The bill would invest $50 million in the state's Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and Department of Housing, to improve Connecticut's Homeless Response System. It would include yearly funding for staffing certain programs, helping people find homes, and cold-weather emergency response.
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
CT's bottle and can deposit-and-return system saw changes in January, but there have been disputes and delays along the way.
NHPR
CT Paid Leave Authority to withhold $375,000 from claims company for missing performance goals
The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority will recoup money from a private vendor that handles its claims process after the company failed to meet performance targets in the program’s first year. The authority signed a $72 million contract with insurance giant Aflac in 2021 to handle claims administration for the...
CT nursing home bill calls for major transparency, staffing reforms
The wide-ranging bill would boost nursing homes' mandatory minimum staffing hours and require more transparency in their annual spending.
Homeless advocates express concerns over governor’s budget proposal
Advocates for the homeless are worried about Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's new budget proposal. They say their patchwork of nonprofit organizations has worked for too long with little to no help from the state.
Lamont budget ignites debate on wealth inequality in CT
While Gov. Ned Lamont insists his budget proposal would reduce inequality in CT, legislators and interest groups asked if it will do enough.
'Caregiving crisis' | Healthcare workers call on CT legislature to address shortage, increase pay
HARTFORD, Conn. — Many in the medical field called on the state legislature Tuesday to address what they call a “critical” healthcare workforce shortage in Connecticut. “We are in a caregiving crisis in this country and it will only get worse if we don't do the right thing,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) at a long-term care worker rally in the Legislative Office Building.
WOLF
Connecticut lawmakers push to conceal teachers' discussions with students about gender identity
HARTFORD, Conn. (CITC) — Connecticut Democrats have proposed a bill limiting information about discussions teachers may have with their students about "sensitive subjects." The proposed bill would prohibit Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests pertaining to teacher communications with students that involve subjects like sexual orientation, gender identity or race. According to its text, the proposed law is intended to protect public school teachers.
Journal Inquirer
CT foster parents seek ‘bill of rights’ to ensure they’re heard
Connecticut’s foster parents want to be able to tell judges and officials their thoughts about what’s best for the kids in their care, and they want to ensure that they’re heard— elements of what they hope will become a “foster parents’ bill of rights” in new legislation.
greenwichsentinel.com
CT State Treasurer urges residents to check if they have money waiting to be claimed
Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell celebrated the third annual National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday by encouraging Connecticut residents to search CTBigList.com to see if the state is holding any unclaimed property that can be returned. “The unclaimed property program is a great way to reunite residents and other entities...
Use of 'Latinx' under siege by Connecticut Puerto Rican lawmakers
HARTFORD, Conn. — On her first day in office as Governor of the State of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders banned the use of Latinx. Now, a group of Connecticut House members is seeking to ban the use of Latinx in official state communication. The proposal will be taken up by a legislative committee this session.
11 Unreasonably Useless Trivia Facts About the State of CT
Almost everything I know about the world comes from television and movies, the rest I went in search of out of curiosity. I should probably feel some level of shame about that but I don't and its the truth. I don't think I am alone in this, there are probably a lot of people who've gathered their personal wisdom in this way. Those of us who did learn this way, tend to have a ton of useless and unrelated information. It may be useless in most places, but it can't hurt to know this stuff on trivia night.
CHART: Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposed Connecticut income tax cut for married taxpayers
Here's a look at how Gov. Ned Lamont's proposal to cut CT's state income taxes would affect married tax filers.
OnlyInYourState
10 Quirky Facts About Connecticut That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Connecticut has an unfair reputation as a boring state, but we actually are an interesting place! There are so many great places to check out in the Nutmeg State, from our restaurants to our parks. It’s also shocking how many inventions from Connecticut there are – the world has us to thank for hamburgers and lollipops, among other things. In a state with so much history, quite a few things have happened here. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite weird facts about Connecticut for your enjoyment:
UC Daily Campus
It’s time to ditch Eversource
The University of Connecticut faces a cocktail of crises as $160 million in budget cuts by the state government threaten the university’s ambitions to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and curb its ability to remain prepared during the ongoing and neglected COVID-19 pandemic, according to reporting by The Daily Campus. The Daily Campus Editorial Board will address these dramatic cuts in more detail in the future; nonetheless, they should draw the attention of UConn administrators and community members to another crucial expense that stymies both our fiscal and environmental sustainability efforts: energy.
