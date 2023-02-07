Read full article on original website
Weekend Forecast: Quiet start, but active finish possible for some
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! Super Bowl weekend is on the way and it could get busy in the southeastern parts of our region on Sunday. The cold front is still working its way through the region, but the cooldown has begun. After seeing record-breaking temperatures on Thursday (yes, we broke the records at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport by one degree each), we will be much cooler this morning and this afternoon. Morning temperatures will start out near 40 and only climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Clouds early should give way to some sunshine later this afternoon.
Scattered showers temporarily exit as breezy conditions slowly diminish
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see some temporarily drier air pushing into the region on this Thursday night. That will bring us a nice break for at least a little bit, but we still need to keep an eye out for a little wintry action at the start of the weekend.
Scattered showers continue to move through
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been soggy at times today with scattered showers off and on throughout the day...and that threat isn’t going away as we head into tonight. We are continuing to watch the potential for more heavy rain as we head through the nighttime hours tonight. I think things will likely be moving fast enough that we won’t have to deal with anything more than minor street flooding but we’ll continue to watch as we head through the rest of the night. Otherwise, showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as we move through tonight. We keep it mild with lows near 50º.
A Clip from the Documentary ‘East Kentucky Flood’: The Drunk Angels
Editor’s Note: Next week the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Daily Yonder, will post the digital premiere of “East Kentucky Flood,” a half-hour documentary about the July 27, 2022, flash flood that killed 43 people and displaced thousands. This clip from the documentary features Gwen Johnson with the Hemphill Community Center in Letcher County. The program will have its statewide broadcast premiere 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, on KET, Kentucky’s public television network, and will air other times throughout the month of February. The entire video will be available for streaming on the Daily Yonder on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
‘Love Your Downtown’ Valentine’s Day event celebrates Pikeville’s small business scene
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether you are looking to buy yourself flowers this Valentine’s Day or have a special someone in mind, Pikeville’s local businesses are looking for a little love. The “Love Your Downtown” event is on the schedule for Saturday, bringing some wine-filled treats and heart-filled...
EKY city hosts first annual Valentine’s Day Market
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Supporting each other has become even more important in Eastern Kentucky since the July flood. That is a big reason why the City of Whitesburg is hosting a Valentine’s Day Market, the second market of sorts since the flood. “We just want to bring people...
Disaster response group pays a visit to EKY to assist in long-term recovery efforts
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - World Renew Disaster Response Services made its way to the mountains and, on Monday, volunteers began speaking with flood victims about their stories. “World Renew is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. We have about 1,800 volunteers that go all over,” said World Renew volunteer Dennis...
New management to bring upgrades to StoneCrest Golf Course
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg City Council recently welcomed a new management team to take over operations for StoneCrest Golf Course. The course, which has been a community recreation staple for more than 20 years, has cost the city hundreds of thousands in upkeep over the years. “Right now,...
Weber City police searching for missing woman
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Officers with the Weber City Police Department (WCPD) are searching for a woman in the area and asking for the public’s help. According to a Facebook post from the department, Elizabeth Meridith was reported missing in the Weber City area. The post listed Meridith’s description as follows: WCPD said Meridith […]
First responders address Wise Co. inhalation incident
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Members of the Sandy Ridge Volunteer Fire Department addressed rumors surrounding an incident Wednesday night that led to multiple children visiting a hospital. According to a Facebook post from the department, crews were dispatched to a home on Chantilly Road on a suspicious odor call at 8 p.m. When crews […]
Need a Valentine’s date plan? The Appalachian Arts Alliance has you covered
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Valentine’s Day is next Tuesday. If you are looking for the perfect date night, the Appalachian Arts Alliance in Hazard has you covered. The event is called ‘Love In the Mountains’. It will have drinks, appetizers and live music from the Bedford Band....
Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.
Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
Foul play not suspected in Dickenson County death investigation
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said foul play is not suspected in the death investigation of David Glenn Bowman, 60, of Grundy, Va. Fleming initially told News Channel 11 that Bowman’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 by an ATV rider roughly 15 feet off of the […]
Perry County still offering private property flood debris removal
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than six months on, and folks across Eastern Kentucky are still picking up the pieces from July’s flood. “I think everybody in the northern part of Perry County was affected one level or another,” said Jerry Stacy, Perry County Emergency Management Director.
North Laurel outlasts Covington Catholic 72-58 on WYMT Game of the Week
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A big time matchup in this week’s WYMT Game of the Week as the Colonels of Covington Catholic head down Interstate 75 to take on the No. 1 team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten in the North Laurel Jaguars. North Laurel looking...
Floyd County, Ky. schools wear yellow in support of a student injured in car crash
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — A Floyd County, Kentucky school shows support for one of their own. On Friday, students at Betsy Lane Elementary wore yellow in honor of Lilly Vazquez. Last week Lilly was involved in a wreck that killed her twin brother Daniel and mother Paula. Today, Lilly...
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - When you think of Johnson County, you can not help but think of the Queen of Country Music Loretta Lynn. The Lynn family matriarch died at the age of 90 last October. “Her favorite thing in the last month was banana pudding and watermelon,” said Loretta’s...
Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified for Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY February 7, 2023) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. According to Sheriff Root,...
‘It’s our number one problem’: Fentanyl cases increasing around the region
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse of prescription drugs, along with with heroin, methamphetamine and illicit fentanyl, remain one of the most critical public health and safety issues Kentucky is facing. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said fentanyl related cases are currently the counties number one problem. ”The biggest...
