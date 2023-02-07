'Flamingo' the pink pigeon dies days after rescue from NYC park: 'RIP, sweet bird'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- “Flamingo,” the pink-dyed pigeon rescued in grave condition from Manhattan’s Madison Square Park last week, died on Monday night, likely from inhaling too many toxic dye fumes, the nonprofit caring for him announced Tuesday.

“We are deeply sad to report that Flamingo, our sweet pink pigeon, has passed away,” the Wild Bird Fund wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

“Despite our best efforts to reduce the fumes coming off the dye, while keeping him calm and stable, he died in the night. We believe his death was caused by inhaling the toxins,” continued the post from the Upper West Side wildlife center.

The story of young Flamingo, believed to be “barely older than a baby,” garnered worldwide attention after the bird was rescued from Madison Square Park in the Flatiron District last Tuesday.

Flamingo malnourished and bright pink—far from the normal color for a king pigeon. The Wild Bird Fund believes he had been raised for food but was dyed pink for a gender reveal party or some other celebration.

“We hope the tale of his too-short life will help prevent more acts of careless cruelty,” the Wild Bird Fund wrote.

The group warned against releasing birds into the wild that have been raised in captivity, saying they have no chance. In Flamingo’s case, he had “no survival skills when he was released and left to fend for himself,” they wrote.

“‘Dove releases’ sound romantic, but take away the decorations and Instagram photos, and they are the equivalent of dumping your helpless pets on the side of the road,” the Wild Bird Fund continued. “This is no way to celebrate anything.”

“Rest in peace, sweet bird,” the group concluded.