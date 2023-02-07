ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

104.3 WOW Country

Will 2023 Finally Be The Year Boise Gets A Pro Sports Team?

Is it just me or is no one putting a high priority on pro sports coming to Boise? I can hear it now: "iDaHo iS cLoSed AnD dOeSn'T nEeD aNyMoRe TrAnSpLaNtS!" You're right - it doesn't; but we will never stop that from happening and I'll tell you right now if more people moving to the Treasure Valley means we finally get a pro sports team, I am all for it.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise’s Growth Over The Years Is Truly Impressive

I strongly believe there is a correlation between how long someone has lived in the Treasure Valley and how much disgust there is with "transplants." It's similar to the passion and the love you share with a band that you discovered that no one else has even heard of. One day, you hear this band on the radio and suddenly, all the people you secretly hate are rocking this band's t-shirt as if they heard of them before you did... before they were "famous."
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

These Cute Boise-Area Dogs Are Waiting For Owners in Lost & Found

It's no secret that Idahoans, especially here in the Treasure Valley, love their dogs! You'll see happy little dogos running around town all year long--sticking their heads out of windows on the roads, enjoying the sun on local patios, and living their best lives around local parks. To many, these pets are essentially their owners' "first born".
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Historic Boise Apartment Complex With Rich History Is For Sale

Historic Apartment building goes up for sale in Boise. This property is an incredible opportunity to own a piece of history in Boise. With ten units inside the apartment building already fully leased, this historic apartment building comes with high ceilings and architectural details you won't find anywhere else. The...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls woman wins $70,000 in Idaho Lottery Big Spin

BOISE — Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each! Joseph Cramer from Oldtown and Selena Rigby from Idaho Falls became the 10th and 11th people to have a turn with the Big Spin wheel during a live event.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In Idaho With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

When you visit a Mexican restaurant, you are likely in the mood for a tasty taco, burrito, or enchilada. But, what if we told you that at a small Mexican restaurant, you can also find some delicious burgers? It’s true! Tacos El Rancho in Middleton, Idaho is where you can find some mouthwatering burgers as well as authentic Mexican food. No matter what you are in the mood for, this is definitely the place to eat!
MIDDLETON, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Who Is MrBeast And Could The Phenomenon Be in Boise?

If you haven't heard of MrBeast, it's time that we let you know about the YouTube phenomenon that is beyond description. I've been studying the fun-loving 20-something who regularly gives away thousands of dollars during his video productions with fans. One video featured an FBI agent trying to catch him for a significant amount of money.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old

Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
