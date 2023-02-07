Read full article on original website
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Daredevil’ Stunt Double Chris Brewster Won’t Return for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Stunt performer Chris Brewster has a long history with Marvel Studios. Beginning with Iron Man 3, Brewster worked as a stunt double, stunt performer and fight coordinator on nearly a dozen projects, including doubling as Steve Rogers in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. More memorably (and as Brewster told us in our May 2020 interview), Brewster worked closely with Daredevil star Charlie Cox to develop the hero’s iconic fighting style in the Netflix Defenders-verse series while also serving as Cox’s stunt double.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Echo’ Producer Teases Marvel Studios “Grounded” Streaming Series
Despite plenty of rumors to the contrary, Marvel Studios’ streaming series Echo is coming to Disney Plus sooner or later. While based on comments by showrunner Marion Dayre it seems that the series won’t make its initial release window, Echo isn’t in the dire straits many rumors seemed to indicate it might be. In fact, according to Marvel Studios Parliament member and producer Stephen Broussard, things are progressing nicely on the show.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
murphysmultiverse.com
Amazon Adapting Scott Snyder and Jock’s ‘Wytches’ as Adult Animated Series
The Image Comics horror series Wytches, written by Scott Snyder with art from Jock, has been picked up for adaptation at Amazon. The six-issue series, which debuted in 2014, is being developed as an animated series aimed at adults, joining Vox Machina and Invincible on the streaming series. “Wytches is...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘WandaVision’ & ‘Moon Knight’ Writer Peter Cameron Set to Serve as Executive Producer on New Horror Short ‘Hunger’ (Exclusive)
Peter Cameron has become a go-to guy for Marvel Studios. Cameron served as a writer on WandaVision, Moon Knight, Werewolf By Night and is currently in the writer’s room for Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Though he’s certainly not turning his back on his writing days, Cameron has begun to expand his footprint, recently serving as the executive producer on the disaster movie Doomed and will now add another project to his resume.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Werewolf By Night’ Was Just the Beginning of Marvel Studios’ Foray into Horror
Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation, Werewolf By Night, was largely successful with critics and audiences alike when it debuted in late 2022. The self-contained story didn’t explicitly set the table for another Marvel Studios horror romp, but it did make it clear that monsters have and continue to exist in the MCU. The studio’s long-awaited Blade film is gearing up for a late May start of production and will introduce audiences to another dark corner of the universe but according to Marvel Studios Parliament member Stephen Broussard, these two projects are just the beginning of Marvel’s foray into horror.
murphysmultiverse.com
Ike Perlmutter’s Whims Nearly Derailed Marvel Studios in 2015
Ahead of Marvel Studios’ 2016 release, Captain America: Civil War, Kevin Feige found himself as the focal point of a civil war at Disney. Long frustrated by interference from Marvel Entertainment CEO Ike Perlmutter and the influence of the now infamous creative committee, Feige nearly left Marvel before coming to terms on a new deal with CEO Bob Iger that allowed him to skip Perlmutter and report directly to Disney Studios chair Alan Horn. After a brief retirement, Iger has returned to Disney and in an interview with CNBC, shed new light on the old dispute.
murphysmultiverse.com
John Leguizamo Explains How He Was Almost in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’
John Leguizamo has a long history with the world of comics. The actor starred as Violator in 1997’s Spawn, played Javier in 2013’s Kick-Ass 2, created PhenomX for Image Comics in 2021 and voiced The Riddler in the podcast Batman: The Audio Adventures through 2022. It seems Leguizamo almost had one more big role to add to his resume until another icon swooped in and took it.
murphysmultiverse.com
Director Peyton Reed on How the Father/Daughter Dynamic Remains the Core of the Ant-Man Franchise
Though it could be argued that Scott Lang’s MCU history is largely comprised of “stealing some shit”, anyone who has seen the films knows how important his daughter, Cassie, has been to his journey as Ant-Man. Upon leaving prison, Lang tried to forge a strong relationship with Cassie, which seemed to be going well until Thanos’ snap trapped him in the Quantum Realm. Lang emerged from there to find he’d missed five years of Cassie’s life and that idea is central to the choices he makes in Quantumania, which puts their father-daughter relationship front and center once again.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Constantine’ Sequel Still Moving Ahead at Warner Bros.
DC Studios officially unveiled its official slate earlier this month and noticeably absent was the previously announced Constantine sequel with Keanu Reeves. The film’s absence led many to believe the film was no longer in development, however, that does not look to be the case. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: Palpatine’s Political Acumen Takes Center Stage in ‘The Bad Batch’
Star Wars has always been just as much of a political allegory as hit has been a series of adventures in a galaxy far, far away. The allegory certainly became more overt during the prequels, however, as those stories took the audience into the Galactic Senate where Sleepy Sheev Palpatine played the long game and finally imposed his authoritarian rule over the galaxy. Sheev’s shifty and shady machinations all served his own endgame and the Senator from Naboo used anybody and everybody he could on his way to becoming the Emperor. Once someone served Palpatine’s purpose, no amount of loyalty or years of service could spare them, a lesson towards which Season 2 of The Bad Batch had slowly been building before Episodes 7 and 8 brought the idea into the spotlight.
murphysmultiverse.com
Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier Might Have One More Death in Him in ‘Deadpool 3’
Few actors are as deeply associated with comic book movie characters as Patrick Stewart is with Charles Xavier. Stewart has portrayed Professor X in seven films, a post-credit scene and even voiced him in a few video games and has become inextricably linked to the character. He most recently returned to the role as a member of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and after a memorable entrance was dishonorably discharged from his service by the Scarlet Witch. That wasn’t the first time Stewart’s Charles kicked the bucket on the big screen; according to him, it may not be the last.
murphysmultiverse.com
Elizabeth Banks Wanted to Direct ‘Thor: Ragnarok’
Elizabeth Banks, who is currently promoting her newest film Cocaine Bear, recently revealed she tried to direct a Marvel Studios film in the past. In an interview with Variety, Banks admitted she had reached out to Marvel Studios to direct Thor: Ragnarok. The actress-turned-director said she decided to put herself out there for the job because it was an opportunity most women directors don’t get.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Quantumania’ Star Paul Rudd on What He Admires Most About Scott Lang
10 years ago, Paul Rudd may not have been on a lot of lists to portray a Marvel superhero. After making a name for himself in 1995’s Clueless, the actor had a great run of comedies in the early 2000s with memorable supporting roles in Anchorman, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and I Love You, Man. Then, in 2015, Rudd debuted as Scott Lang, who has become one of the MCU’s greatest heroes. A lot has changed for Rudd–and Lang–since then and now he’s back for another go around as the MCU’s most everyman hero in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Zootopia,’ ‘Toy Story,’ ‘Frozen’ Sequels Ordered by Disney
On Wednesday, Disney held its first quarter earnings call. While most of the news centered on Bob Iger‘s plans for Disney, both regarding staff cuts and its streaming goals for Disney+, Iger also teased some big films for the studio. During the call, Iger announced that Disney will be revising some of its biggest animated titles, including Toy Story.
