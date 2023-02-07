ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 Things & Habits To Quit When You’re Over 30 In Boise

The transition from your 20s to your 30s is wild. Remember pulling four-drink all-nighters then walking around looking like a Neutrogena add the next day? Fast forward to 34, and all it takes is disrupting our rem cycle with a quick trip to the commode to wreck our morning. DEPRESSING...
3 Amazing Places To Get Mashed Potatoes In Boise

Have you ever googled "What are mashed potatoes?" No, that's okay. I did it for you, and here's the answer from Wikipedia. "Mashed potato or mashed potatoes, colloquially known as mash, is a dish made by mashing boiled or steamed potatoes, usually with added milk, butter, salt, and pepper. It is generally served as a side dish to meat or vegetables. Roughly mashed potatoes are sometimes called smashed potatoes."
11 Simple Hacks to Help Transplants Make Friends In Boise

From childhood through adulthood, loneliness can make or break someone's ability to connect with a new place or experience. If you're new to the Boise area, welcome, friend. In case no one's told you today, you're certainly not alone in your newness to the Treasure Valley. As of last year,...
Kids and Adults Have a Blast at NERFED in Boise

Earlier this week I put together a list of 20 great indoor places to visit and indoor things to do for when it is too cold, or for summertime too hot outside for you or the kids. If you missed the original list of 20 you can scroll down and see them after the awesome photos of this Boise spot called Nerfed.
Will 2023 Finally Be The Year Boise Gets A Pro Sports Team?

Is it just me or is no one putting a high priority on pro sports coming to Boise? I can hear it now: "iDaHo iS cLoSed AnD dOeSn'T nEeD aNyMoRe TrAnSpLaNtS!" You're right - it doesn't; but we will never stop that from happening and I'll tell you right now if more people moving to the Treasure Valley means we finally get a pro sports team, I am all for it.
Top 5 Highest Rated Restaurants for Special Occasions in Boise

There's a time and a place for everything, and sometimes splurging at a delicious restaurant is totally worth it for a special occasion — like maybe Valentine's Day?. Well, the Treasure Valley has so many incredible restaurants, and among them are a lot of really great options for celebrations and special occasions — and we wanted to provide an updated list for you that features the Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Restaurants for Special Occasions in Boise, According to Stacker and Tripadvisor 👇
Boise’s Growth Over The Years Is Truly Impressive

I strongly believe there is a correlation between how long someone has lived in the Treasure Valley and how much disgust there is with "transplants." It's similar to the passion and the love you share with a band that you discovered that no one else has even heard of. One day, you hear this band on the radio and suddenly, all the people you secretly hate are rocking this band's t-shirt as if they heard of them before you did... before they were "famous."
Baby and Buzz-Friendly Boise Bar-And-Grills Parents Love [PICS]

BOISE, Idaho. No shoes, no shirt? Yeah, that's a problem, friend. Not having a babysitter? That ain't no thang when you're a Boise-area parent. Known for being one of the best cities to raise a family in, locals have a bounty of top-notch family-friendly entertainment venues and to-do's to choose from around the Treasure Valley. But don't just take our word for it. We've got receipts, ya'll.
These Cute Boise-Area Dogs Are Waiting For Owners in Lost & Found

It's no secret that Idahoans, especially here in the Treasure Valley, love their dogs! You'll see happy little dogos running around town all year long--sticking their heads out of windows on the roads, enjoying the sun on local patios, and living their best lives around local parks. To many, these pets are essentially their owners' "first born".
Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now

For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
6 Best Coffee Shops In Boise For Remote Workers

When it comes to remote work, finding a coffee shop with the right vibe can be even more important than the coffee it serves. Lucky for you, friend, our team is highlighting six great Boise coffee shops that require no compromise! What's more, we can personally vouch for each one on our list! But before you check out our favorite places, let's make sure you know what you're looking for!
Tater Tots: How Idaho Became a Mecca for America’s Favorite Snack

How many times have we heard the famous story, 'one person's trash is another person's treasure? When one thinks of one of America's most iconic snack foods, the term trash isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But thanks to the work of two Latter-Day Saint brothers from Oregon, the Tater Tot was born, and yes, there's an Idaho connection.
Boise Pride Festival Announces Dates for 2023 Return

One of the most anticipated events of the entire year is returning this fall and Idahoans now have a date to put on their calendars. We're talking about Boise Pride Festival. Yes, it's BACK and an official announcement from the organization has folks counting down the days. Like most events...
