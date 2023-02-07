Read full article on original website
Presale Codes for Cake Tour 2023
If you happen to be a girl in a short skirt and a long jacket, we have a tour for you! Sacramento indie rock legends Cake are embarking on a 10-date tour this summer. The tour take the band from coast to coast, launching in Mill Valley, CA at the Mill Valley Music Fest on May 14, and wrapping in Philadelphia, PA on July 23rd. Cake will make a stop here in Los Angeles at the Greek Amphitheater on June 21st — see below for all dates. Passwords and presale codes for the Cake Tour 2023 tickets are as follows:
LA Weekly Valentine’s Day Spotlights
Get single yoga classes for only $14 all month. No limit on classes. Book your classes today. Offer ends 2/28. Artha specializes in holistic rejuvenation and healing therapies to renew your mind, body and soul. We offer a variety of massage, T-Shock, Cryotherapy and state-of-the-art body treatments to all members. From muscle relaxation, facial regeneration to non-invasive body sculpting. Our licensed therapists are available daily to relax and rejuvenate your body and mind.
A Pair of Exhibitions Renovate Portraiture and Perfection at Vielmetter Los Angeles
From the couture-inflected to the conceptual, minimal and visceral, the portraiture-centered group show, It’s Time, features six artists offering urgently needed updates to our culture’s definition of beauty. Next door, painter Forrest Kirk’s landscape-shredding solo exhibition, The Owl of Minerva Flies at Dusk, upends pastoral quietude with disruptive materiality and a suspicious attitude toward perfection. Each of these artists in their own way takes aim at the persistently unwise restrictions imposed by conventional cultural paradigms — and they offer some compelling alternatives.
