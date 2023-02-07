ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

30 Things & Habits To Quit When You’re Over 30 In Boise

The transition from your 20s to your 30s is wild. Remember pulling four-drink all-nighters then walking around looking like a Neutrogena add the next day? Fast forward to 34, and all it takes is disrupting our rem cycle with a quick trip to the commode to wreck our morning. DEPRESSING...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Will 2023 Finally Be The Year Boise Gets A Pro Sports Team?

Is it just me or is no one putting a high priority on pro sports coming to Boise? I can hear it now: "iDaHo iS cLoSed AnD dOeSn'T nEeD aNyMoRe TrAnSpLaNtS!" You're right - it doesn't; but we will never stop that from happening and I'll tell you right now if more people moving to the Treasure Valley means we finally get a pro sports team, I am all for it.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Top 5 Highest Rated Restaurants for Special Occasions in Boise

There's a time and a place for everything, and sometimes splurging at a delicious restaurant is totally worth it for a special occasion — like maybe Valentine's Day?. Well, the Treasure Valley has so many incredible restaurants, and among them are a lot of really great options for celebrations and special occasions — and we wanted to provide an updated list for you that features the Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Restaurants for Special Occasions in Boise, According to Stacker and Tripadvisor 👇
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Kids and Adults Have a Blast at NERFED in Boise

Earlier this week I put together a list of 20 great indoor places to visit and indoor things to do for when it is too cold, or for summertime too hot outside for you or the kids. If you missed the original list of 20 you can scroll down and see them after the awesome photos of this Boise spot called Nerfed.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

These Cute Boise-Area Dogs Are Waiting For Owners in Lost & Found

It's no secret that Idahoans, especially here in the Treasure Valley, love their dogs! You'll see happy little dogos running around town all year long--sticking their heads out of windows on the roads, enjoying the sun on local patios, and living their best lives around local parks. To many, these pets are essentially their owners' "first born".
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Baby and Buzz-Friendly Boise Bar-And-Grills Parents Love [PICS]

BOISE, Idaho. No shoes, no shirt? Yeah, that's a problem, friend. Not having a babysitter? That ain't no thang when you're a Boise-area parent. Known for being one of the best cities to raise a family in, locals have a bounty of top-notch family-friendly entertainment venues and to-do's to choose from around the Treasure Valley. But don't just take our word for it. We've got receipts, ya'll.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Historic Boise Apartment Complex With Rich History Is For Sale

Historic Apartment building goes up for sale in Boise. This property is an incredible opportunity to own a piece of history in Boise. With ten units inside the apartment building already fully leased, this historic apartment building comes with high ceilings and architectural details you won't find anywhere else. The...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now

For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

There Are Only 2 Good Places for Fettuccine Alfredo in Boise

When you search for the best fettuccine alfredo in Boise, there’s a recent list from Tripadvisor that only features 2 PLACES in the area. So, according to Tripadvisor, there are only 2 good places for fettuccine alfredo in the Boise area. Why specifically fettuccine alfredo you ask? Well, because...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Who Is MrBeast And Could The Phenomenon Be in Boise?

If you haven't heard of MrBeast, it's time that we let you know about the YouTube phenomenon that is beyond description. I've been studying the fun-loving 20-something who regularly gives away thousands of dollars during his video productions with fans. One video featured an FBI agent trying to catch him for a significant amount of money.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Romantic or Cringe? A Look at Boise’s “Missed Connections”

Look, I'm all about people finding love one way or another but when does trying to meet someone become a little... "cringe"?. Anything can happen on Craigslist - anything. Whether you want to find some free furniture to pick up from the side of the road or if you want to find the next drummer for your band, you can literally find anything on Craigslist... but can you find love?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

4 Amazing Places In Boise To Get Pizza By The Slice

Does it matter? It's pizza that we're talking about, and pizza is delicious no matter if it's by the slice or whole. When I moved to Boise, I was shocked to see how many pizza establishments were in town. It's not like there are several locations scattered around town, there are pizza joints within walking distance of each other.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy