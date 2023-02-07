Read full article on original website
Farmer earns County Spelling Bee Championship
Riverlawn Elementary School student Brianna Farmer outlasted her competition Wednesday as the school representatives from each elementary school and a champion from each grade at the middle school came together for the Pulaski County Spelling Bee Championship matchup. “We are very proud of each student who showed up today to...
4-H seeking camp teen, adult leaders
Pulaski County 4-H needs 4-H Camp Teen and Adults Leaders to join us for 2023 Pulaski County 4-H Camp, June 12-16, 2023. 4-H Camp Counselors In Training, Teen Counselors and Adult Leaders are the heart of our program and agree to be positive role models while helping plan and organize Pulaski County 4-H Camp, under the leadership of Pulaski County 4-H Extension Staff.
Quesenberry named head football coach at Fort Chiswell
The Fort Chiswell Pioneers have named Zane Quesenberry as their new head football coach. “I’m very excited for the opportunity and challenges,” Quesenberry said today. “Back when I started coaching at Blount Middle School (Tenn.), the coach there said, ‘You will be a head coach one day.’”
Obituary for Dianne Hyatt Aust
Dianne Hyatt Aust, of Pulaski, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born on December 9, 1949 in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late James E. Hyatt and the late Maxine W. Hyatt. Dianne is survived by her beloved husband of more than...
Obituary for Annette R. Rupe
Age 83 of Dublin, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on May 3, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Amanda Trivett Roop and the late Elisha Roop. Annette retired after many years at Radford University. She enjoyed selling Avon later...
Local Republican leaders say they will continue to put Pulaski County first, announce re-election bids
Pulaski County’s Sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Commissioner of Revenue and four members of the Board of Supervisors have announced their intention to seek nomination by the Republican Party for November’s election. The office-holders issued the following joint re-election announcement this week:. “It is with pleasure that we, the...
More traffic changes coming to Downtown Pulaski; daycare approved, no more town decals
The process of moving to two-way traffic and four-way stops rather than traffic signals in Downtown Pulaski takes another major step forward on Monday, Feb. 13. Project Manager Scott Aust told Town Council on Tuesday that the traffic lights that have been flashing at the intersections of Main Street and Washington Avenue and Main Street and Jefferson Avenue will be bagged.
More on two-way traffic in Downtown Pulaski
Effective Monday, February 13, 2023, the traffic lights that have been flashing at the intersection of West Main and Washington and West Main and Jefferson will be bagged. Four-way stop signs have been at these locations for several weeks and motorists should stop at these intersections even while Main Street is closed.
