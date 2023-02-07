Read full article on original website
Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
therecord-online.com
First U.S. nuclear-powered data center, bitcoin mine coming to Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – The country’s first nuclear-powered data center and bitcoin mining operation – located in northeastern Pennsylvania – will soon welcome its first tenant. Cumulus Data said the first of several 48 megawatt “powered shell data center” at its 1,200-acre campus in Columbia County that...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man owed over $1 million, sentenced for tax evasion
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man was charged and sentenced to 24 months in prison after allegedly evading the payment of income taxes, owing over $1 million. On Wednesday the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 44-year-old Nicholas Stanley of Dalton was allegedly taking steps to evade the payment of income taxes, owing $1,062,312.
Social Security specialist pleads guilty to pandemic fraud
EYEWITNESS NEWS(WBRE/WYOU)— A former Luzerne County woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Thursday, Takiyah Austin, 47, formerly of Wilkes-Barre pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity […]
Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run
Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
Highest-paying science jobs in Scranton
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
pennrecord.com
Nesquehoning woman says local police officers kicked in her door and struck her body
SCRANTON – A Nesquehoning woman alleges that local police officers serving a warrant at her apartment kicked down her front door, a door which struck the plaintiff and caused her a series of severe injuries. Shana Ramos first filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District...
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
State police hold briefing on missing PA woman
NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a cold case mystery 12 years in the making, the disappearance of a Bradford County woman. Now, Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the missing person’s case as they held a press conference Wednesday morning regarding the investigation of 34 -year-old Maria […]
Woman sentenced for drug deal resulting in death
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A Monroe County woman has been sentenced to prison for possessing and distributing drugs that resulted in the death of another person. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday, Susan Nickas, 47, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and […]
Man found dead in Scranton apartment identified
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has identified the body as 52-year-old Nicholas Martin. The cause and manner of death are still pending as the Scranton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. As stated in the affidavit, […]
pahomepage.com
What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak
PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
Times Leader
Harvey named Luzerne County election director
Eryn Harvey has been hired as Luzerne County’s new election director, the administration said Wednesday. A 28-year-old Wilkes
Man accused of hiding body in Scranton apartment for weeks
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man they say hid the body of a man in his Lackawanna County apartment for weeks. On February 3, Scranton Police say they learned a man had a dead body in his apartment in the 800 block of Capouse Avenue. Officers went to the listed address […]
Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School District
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tough conversations in a Luzerne County School District Thursday night involving a budget hole and possible teacher layoffs. School officials say it could lead to the layoffs of more than two dozen teachers in the future. The Crestwood School District is currently facing a $2.7 million deficit as it […]
Man sentenced on tax evasion charges
DALTON, Pa. — The owner of a paving company in Lackawanna County is heading to prison on tax evasion charges. Nicholas Stanley, of Dalton, plead guilty to one count of tax evasion back in 2020 after investigators say he did not pay taxes for six years. Stanley was ordered...
Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
Car drives up a median in Scranton crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car reportedly drove up a median while making a turn onto a Scranton expressway. At the intersection of Jefferson and Biden Street at about 6:30 p.m., the Scranton City Police Department and the Scranton City Fire Department responded to an incident involving a single vehicle driving up a median […]
ARPA grants encourage home ownership in the Electric City
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Owning a home can be very costly as inflation continues to rise, so the Electric City has found a way to help. In an effort to encourage home ownership, Scranton is offering grants to first-time home buyers as well as homeowners who need repairs for their homes. The city is […]
