Idaho State

104.3 WOW Country

Spoil Your Sweetie at Idaho’s Most Romantic Hotels

We have some of the most incredible places for a couples get away or staycation in Idaho. From stunning scenery to hot springs and charming style, Idaho has a lot to offer. It doesn't matter if you were born in the gem state, are an Idaho transplant or someone looking to visit the beautiful state for the first time, we have a lot of places to stay that will bring you and your sweetie closer.
Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth

The search for the fountain of youth and stories about it and the many who have looked for it may all lead to Idaho. That's right we have the fountain of youth right here in the gem state. Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth. The search for the...
Idaho Woman to Prove Her Trivia Prowess on Jeopardy This Monday

Idaho is a small state, but the Gem State doesn't lack folks who appear on reality television. We've had a few folks, one from Boise and one from Meridian, win the CBS Television Show Survivor. Now an Idaho woman has a chance to compete on Jeopardy. Whether you're a fan or not, the appeal of Jeopardy is universal. How many times have you tried to answer the show's questions before the folks on tv pressed their buzzer?
Enjoy The Lake At One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Hikes In Idaho [Video]

This Idaho Hike Is Ranked One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Trails In Idaho. I didn't grow up in Idaho, and I don't like to assume anything, but kids start to enjoy nature at a young age with all the attractive opportunities to get outside. So my wife and I moved here in September of last year, and we haven't had the time to explore more of Idaho, but we are planning on it.
Do You Remember The Deadliest Disaster to Ever Happen in Idaho?

We are watching in devastation as the number of deaths in Turkey continue to rise by the thousands after a catastrophic earthquake. Deadly disasters unfortunately happen from massive, like the recent Turkey tragedy to smaller yet devastating accidents, natural disasters and even purposely executed massacres. Do you know what historically is Idaho's most deadly disaster? If you grew up in the gem state, you may remember this on the local news back in the 70s.
Interesting & Disturbing Things Private Investigators Can/Can’t Do In Idaho

As defined by PrivateInvestigatorEdu.org, a private investigator is an:. ...independent civilian [investigator] hired by individuals are organizations dealing with civil or criminal matters that require surveillance, documentation, research, or interviews to provide evidence in legal, criminal, or business investigations. WHAT DO private investigators do?. Private investigators can offer Idahoans a...
Brave Boise Cancer Warrior Organizes Life Saving Event in Meridian

More than 1,500 Idaho women are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. The good news? If caught early, these women have an incredible five-year survival rate. But in order to catch breast cancer early, you need to actually have your screening and that’s something that Idaho women aren’t great at doing. Through our involvement with Stampede for the Cure, we learned that Idaho still ranks almost dead last for the number of women 40 and older who are actually getting their regular screening mammograms.
MERIDIAN, ID
Fact or Fiction: It’s Really Illegal to Cheat on Your Spouse in Idaho

Tinder. Bumble. Match. Tik Tok. Instagram. With so many online dating apps and social media outlets, there’s more temptation than ever to step out on your spouse. If you’re married, it really doesn’t matter how much you’ve clicked with that person that slid into your DMs or how gorgeous you think the person you started chatting with on Bumble is. We’re not going here to be the moral police, but this behavior seems wrong and like a total dirtbag thing to do. But can you legally get away with it in Idaho?
Boise, ID
