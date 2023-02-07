Read full article on original website
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Pittsburgh-area home to tout Biden abandoned well money
Pa. expected to get $330 million over 10 years to plug wells. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in Western Pennsylvania Thursday touting new funding available to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021, allocated a record $4.7 billion for...
Pa. water plan urges more resources to protect against flooding, pollution
Pennsylvania’s water sources face threats from agricultural pollution, abandoned mineland and oil and gas development. Communities must figure out how to deal with the risks flooding presents to homes and buildings and ensure treatment plants supply safe drinking water. That’s according to the Department of Environmental Protection’s recently updated...
Tracking Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s biggest campaign promises
New Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro made a lot of promises on the campaign trail. As Shapiro begins the work of governing, Spotlight PA is tracking his progress keeping them. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
A spokesman gave no indication about when Fetterman might leave the hospital, but had said late Wednesday that Fetterman was “in good spirits.”. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, remained hospitalized and undergoing tests after feeling lightheaded, with tests so far negative for another stroke or seizure, his office said Thursday evening.
Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital
(Washington) — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman’s office said...
Pennsylvania lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling
Should the ruling stand, Gov. Josh Shapiro and the divided Pennsylvania legislature will be faced with a multibillion-dollar challenge with no prescribed solution. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. A long-awaited ruling on...
Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern
Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail...
Court won’t force Pa. to release voter info for 2020 election inquiry. That doesn’t mean it’s over.
It’s uncertain where the decision leaves the state Senate GOP’s 2020 election review, which has languished for much of the past year while the subpoena dispute has moved through the courts. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local...
Pa. school districts and lawmakers praise court’s school funding decision, but for different reasons
Both are reacting to a state court decision that declared the current public school funding formula unconstitutional. Reactions from school districts, education advocates, and lawmakers to a first-of-its-kind state court decision that declared Pennsylvania’s school funding model unconstitutional ranged from praise to disagreement about how to move forward. For...
Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month
Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
Democrats won Pennsylvania House, but bipartisan gap remains
Voters who kept three Pittsburgh-area state House seats in Democratic hands this week effectively also flipped control away from the Republican majority that has run the chamber for more than a decade, one of a handful of legislative bodies across the United States where partisan control shifted in recent months.
Pa., Ohio residents get all-clear after evacuation related to toxic gases from train derailment
Evacuated residents can return to the Ohio village where crews burned toxic chemicals after a train derailed five days ago near the Pennsylvania state line now that monitors show no dangerous levels in the air, authorities said Wednesday. Around-the-clock testing inside and outside the evacuation zone around the village of...
28 ‘Uniters’ from southcentral Pa. recruited to tackle hate crimes
With hate crimes on the rise in Pennsylvania, a new coalition representing a cross-section of ideologies and cultures will use their differences to look for new ways to buck the trend. Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence (UPTV) has recruited 28 people from Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, and York counties – all...
Judge deems Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional
A judge declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional Tuesday, a historic decision that should transform the way the state funds public education. The lawsuit filed by multiple school districts, parents, and advocacy groups in 2014 argues the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate to the point that it violates its constitution.
Democrats sweep special elections, affirming first Pennsylvania state House majority in 12 years
Democratic candidates have won three special elections, which means the party officially controls the chamber after a month-long impasse with Republicans. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Democrats have swept three Allegheny County...
Journalist Roundtable
It’s Friday when the Spark host journalists to discuss and provide insight into the news of the week. We focused on two significant stories that could have an impact on Pennsylvania taxpayers — the historic Commonwealth Court ruling that how Pennsylvania funds its schools is unconstitutional and three special elections that give Democrats a majority in the State House.
Poorer districts win challenge to Pennsylvania’s public school funding
The school districts that sued included the School District of Lancaster and the Shenandoah Valley School District. A Pennsylvania judge ruled Tuesday that the state’s system of funding public schools falls woefully short and violates students’ constitutional rights, siding with poorer districts in a lawsuit launched nearly a decade ago in pursuit of billions of dollars in additional annual aid.
Pennsylvania should have longer period to process mail-in ballot applications, optional secrecy envelopes, agency recommends
A new Pennsylvania state government report suggests making secrecy envelopes optional, standardizing the use of drop boxes across the state, and clarifying how ballots should be dated. It was published by the Joint State Government Commission, a bipartisan research agency designed to inform Pennsylvania lawmakers, and presents five proposals designed...
Pennsylvania voting officials are still fighting election deniers
It’s been 27 months since President Biden won the 2020 election. But that election continues to haunt officials in the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County, Pa., who are still dealing with lawsuits alleging election fraud, despite no substantial evidence, and ongoing criticism from some local residents during public meetings.
Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians may soon be kicked off Medicaid
The federal government’s pandemic-era prohibition against kicking people off Medicaid is ending, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people in Pennsylvania face losing the free health insurance in the coming year. Many people who stand to lose Medicaid coverage don’t know the changes are coming, say officials at advocacy...
