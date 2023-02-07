ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.3 WOW Country

Who Is MrBeast And Could The Phenomenon Be in Boise?

If you haven't heard of MrBeast, it's time that we let you know about the YouTube phenomenon that is beyond description. I've been studying the fun-loving 20-something who regularly gives away thousands of dollars during his video productions with fans. One video featured an FBI agent trying to catch him for a significant amount of money.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Baby and Buzz-Friendly Boise Bar-And-Grills Parents Love [PICS]

BOISE, Idaho. No shoes, no shirt? Yeah, that's a problem, friend. Not having a babysitter? That ain't no thang when you're a Boise-area parent. Known for being one of the best cities to raise a family in, locals have a bounty of top-notch family-friendly entertainment venues and to-do's to choose from around the Treasure Valley. But don't just take our word for it. We've got receipts, ya'll.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Woman to Prove Her Trivia Prowess on Jeopardy This Monday

Idaho is a small state, but the Gem State doesn't lack folks who appear on reality television. We've had a few folks, one from Boise and one from Meridian, win the CBS Television Show Survivor. Now an Idaho woman has a chance to compete on Jeopardy. Whether you're a fan or not, the appeal of Jeopardy is universal. How many times have you tried to answer the show's questions before the folks on tv pressed their buzzer?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Kids and Adults Have a Blast at NERFED in Boise

Earlier this week I put together a list of 20 great indoor places to visit and indoor things to do for when it is too cold, or for summertime too hot outside for you or the kids. If you missed the original list of 20 you can scroll down and see them after the awesome photos of this Boise spot called Nerfed.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Spoil Your Sweetie at Idaho’s Most Romantic Hotels

We have some of the most incredible places for a couples get away or staycation in Idaho. From stunning scenery to hot springs and charming style, Idaho has a lot to offer. It doesn't matter if you were born in the gem state, are an Idaho transplant or someone looking to visit the beautiful state for the first time, we have a lot of places to stay that will bring you and your sweetie closer.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idahoans Shockingly Razz STOTU KISS: Big Whopper Continued

The president is on the road after his State of the Union speech. Whether you watch Fox News, other channels, or your favorite media platform, Americans are still talking about the kiss between Doug Emoff, Kamala's husband, and Jill Biden. You don't have to follow politics like it's a bloodsport to figure out something is very wrong with the optics of their passionate kiss.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth

The search for the fountain of youth and stories about it and the many who have looked for it may all lead to Idaho. That's right we have the fountain of youth right here in the gem state. Idaho Has Its Very Own Fountain of Youth. The search for the...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Boise’s Growth Over The Years Is Truly Impressive

I strongly believe there is a correlation between how long someone has lived in the Treasure Valley and how much disgust there is with "transplants." It's similar to the passion and the love you share with a band that you discovered that no one else has even heard of. One day, you hear this band on the radio and suddenly, all the people you secretly hate are rocking this band's t-shirt as if they heard of them before you did... before they were "famous."
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

These Cute Boise-Area Dogs Are Waiting For Owners in Lost & Found

It's no secret that Idahoans, especially here in the Treasure Valley, love their dogs! You'll see happy little dogos running around town all year long--sticking their heads out of windows on the roads, enjoying the sun on local patios, and living their best lives around local parks. To many, these pets are essentially their owners' "first born".
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy