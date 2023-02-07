Read full article on original website
Slapfish to celebrate Fishers opening
For Mark Weghorst, this Fishers location is a perfect spot for a third Slapfish. The modern seafood restaurant will have its grand opening Feb. 18 at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820. “It’s an exciting area to be with top restaurants in the area and IKEA and Top Golf are right...
Helen Kathleen (Kathy) Hollis
Helen Kathleen (Kathy) Hollis passed away on Feb. 2, 2023 in Franklin Hospital due to complications of pancreatic cancer. She was born Oct. 16, 1944 in Nashville, Ind. the daughter of Ora Arto Smith Sr. and Helen Mae (White) Smith. She attended Nashville (Brown Co.) High School and was co-owner of “Columbus Computer” in Columbus, Ind.
Course available for new homebuyers
First-time home-buyers have many questions about how the home buying process works. Even if you feel fully prepared, it is hard to foresee what the process is like until it starts. Sometimes panic sets in as you start calculating the amount of money it’ll take to buy a home. Because...
VETERANS CORNER: Get registered for VA healthcare
If you are not enrolled with VA Healthcare and you are in any way service-connected at 0% or higher through the VA, come by our office to apply for VA Healthcare. We want you to know about your benefits regarding VA Healthcare. This is a value-added benefit when it comes to prescription costs and other healthcare-related issues. Call now to schedule an appointment!
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Letter: Stop strewing scrubs along 106th Street
Whoever is strewing light blue medline scrubs along 106th Stereet between Springmill and Towne roads is asked to stop. Since last December I have gathered no fewer than 12 XXL or XXXL tops and today one pair of pants. This is not only littering, using our common green spaces along...
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
Good News: IU Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
History on Wheels: BCVFD’s 1919 firetruck restored, returned to department
Over the past few months, with help that came along by chance, a piece of Brown County history was restored. The Brown County (Nashville) Volunteer Fire Department’s (BCVFD) 1919 Model T Ford firetruck, which was used by the department decades ago and has remained as a treasured relic since, was restored and returned to the station on the morning of Jan. 31.
The Broad Ripple Park Family Center Offers Indoor Family Fun in Indianapolis
The brand-new Broad Ripple Park Family Center is officially open! Families can now come to Broad Ripple Park and enjoy indoor amenities such as a playground, track and gymnasium. Group classes and programming will also be offered at the new family center. The new facility overlooks the White River and features a colorful and modern interior.
Indianapolis Stadium Transforming Into Unique Golf Experience in June
If you ask me, there aren't many better ways to spend a nice, warm, sunny day than on a golf course. And, even if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway. Even on the days when you're slicing every drive and your putts all come up a little short, you're still outside, enjoying the weather, and more than likely, a few drinks. One thing I like to try and do as much as I can is play courses I've not played before. It doesn't happen often because it usually requires a trip out of town. But, a new type of course coming to Indianapolis for three days only later this summer looks like it would definitely be worth the trip.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Second-Story Fire in Columbus Put Out
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire broke out in a two-story single-family home in Forest Park Estates on Wednesday evening, leaving a female occupant unharmed. Columbus firefighters were alerted to the incident at around 5:46 p.m. after the woman reported the fire in one of the second-floor bedrooms and escaped the house. She told firefighters that no one else was inside.
Amo Pizza named Indy’s Best Pizza
February 9 happens to be National Pizza Day, so what better day to share the winner of Indy’s Best Pizza contest!. The cheesy honor goes to Amo Pizza & General Store in Hendricks County. “We’re stunned that we won,” said co-owner Gina Wicks. “[We’re] this little town of 450...
Indy bar chosen as one of the top 50 speakeasies in the US and Canada
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s an Indianapolis drinking spot that you may have walked past without realizing — but that’s sort of the point. Wiseguy Lounge in downtown Indianapolis was named by Yelp as one of the “Top 50 Speakeasies in the US and Canada.” For those not in the know, a speakeasy is a Prohibition-era term […]
Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
Legislative updates planned during general assembly
Three nonpartisan legislative updates will be held during this year’s Indiana General Assembly. The virtual updates are co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters Brown County, League of Women Voters Bloomington-Monroe County, Brown County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce. At the updates, state legislators...
LETTERS: Giving credit to longtime Girl Scout leaders; LWV provides overview of legislative session; More appreciation for the Christmas Committee
I read an article in the paper this morning regarding Girls Scouts of Brown County. While I am very glad to see that the program is gaining traction once again in the county, post COVID, I do feel there were several inaccuracies in the article that deserves correction. There are...
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
