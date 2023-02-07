ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Learn about invasive species this weekend; Legal aid clinic next week; Library events ongoing

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago
Course available for new homebuyers

First-time home-buyers have many questions about how the home buying process works. Even if you feel fully prepared, it is hard to foresee what the process is like until it starts. Sometimes panic sets in as you start calculating the amount of money it’ll take to buy a home. Because...
NASHVILLE, IN
Legislative updates planned during general assembly

Three nonpartisan legislative updates will be held during this year’s Indiana General Assembly. The virtual updates are co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters Brown County, League of Women Voters Bloomington-Monroe County, Brown County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce. At the updates, state legislators...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
History on Wheels: BCVFD’s 1919 firetruck restored, returned to department

Over the past few months, with help that came along by chance, a piece of Brown County history was restored. The Brown County (Nashville) Volunteer Fire Department’s (BCVFD) 1919 Model T Ford firetruck, which was used by the department decades ago and has remained as a treasured relic since, was restored and returned to the station on the morning of Jan. 31.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Helen Kathleen (Kathy) Hollis

Helen Kathleen (Kathy) Hollis passed away on Feb. 2, 2023 in Franklin Hospital due to complications of pancreatic cancer. She was born Oct. 16, 1944 in Nashville, Ind. the daughter of Ora Arto Smith Sr. and Helen Mae (White) Smith. She attended Nashville (Brown Co.) High School and was co-owner of “Columbus Computer” in Columbus, Ind.
COLUMBUS, IN

