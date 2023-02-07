COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Learn about invasive species this weekend; Legal aid clinic next week; Library events ongoing

Read full article on original website
LETTERS: Giving credit to longtime Girl Scout leaders; LWV provides overview of legislative session; More appreciation for the Christmas Committee
I read an article in the paper this morning regarding Girls Scouts of Brown County. While I am very glad to see that the program is gaining traction once again in the county, post COVID, I do feel there were several inaccuracies in the article that deserves correction. There are...
Course available for new homebuyers
First-time home-buyers have many questions about how the home buying process works. Even if you feel fully prepared, it is hard to foresee what the process is like until it starts. Sometimes panic sets in as you start calculating the amount of money it’ll take to buy a home. Because...
Legislative updates planned during general assembly
Three nonpartisan legislative updates will be held during this year’s Indiana General Assembly. The virtual updates are co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters Brown County, League of Women Voters Bloomington-Monroe County, Brown County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce. At the updates, state legislators...
History on Wheels: BCVFD’s 1919 firetruck restored, returned to department
Over the past few months, with help that came along by chance, a piece of Brown County history was restored. The Brown County (Nashville) Volunteer Fire Department’s (BCVFD) 1919 Model T Ford firetruck, which was used by the department decades ago and has remained as a treasured relic since, was restored and returned to the station on the morning of Jan. 31.
Helen Kathleen (Kathy) Hollis
Helen Kathleen (Kathy) Hollis passed away on Feb. 2, 2023 in Franklin Hospital due to complications of pancreatic cancer. She was born Oct. 16, 1944 in Nashville, Ind. the daughter of Ora Arto Smith Sr. and Helen Mae (White) Smith. She attended Nashville (Brown Co.) High School and was co-owner of “Columbus Computer” in Columbus, Ind.
Jim Watkins: Eagles basketball brings back memories of coaching in ‘78
That quote attributable to Bill Gates, among others, is one I think Brown County boys’ basketball Coach Ronnie Lewis would just like to find out if it is really a true statement. The quote’s implied promise of positive results when experiencing the alternative has not been forthcoming this season....
