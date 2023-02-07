COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Learn about invasive species this weekend; Legal aid clinic next week; Library events ongoing

Over the past few months, with help that came along by chance, a piece of Brown County history was restored. The Brown County (Nashville) Volunteer Fire Department’s (BCVFD) 1919 Model T Ford firetruck, which was used by the department decades ago and has remained as a treasured relic since, was restored and returned to the station on the morning of Jan. 31.

