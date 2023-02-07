Read full article on original website
Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023
Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
Squid Announce New Album O Monolith, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Squid have announced their second album: O Monolith is due out June 9 via Warp. Ahead of the release, the band has shared a new track called “Swing (In a Dream).” It comes with a video directed by Yoonha Park. Check it out below, along with the artwork and tracklist for O Monolith, plus the band’s upcoming European tour dates.
Meteorologist Kate Bilo Was Moved to Daytime at Philadelphia's Channel 3
It's understandable when fans of a certain news channel get confused by what can seem like sudden shifts in the lineup. Philadelphia viewers of CBS Channel 3 were recently treated to such a shakeup when they discovered that Kate Bilo, who had been serving as the chief meteorologist for Channel 3 since 2015, would be stepping into a new role with the station.
Watch Harry Styles Perform “As It Was” at the 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles performed “As It Was” at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Styles wore a silvery bodysuit dripping with sequin fringe. A group of dancers rotated behind him on a swirling platform (much like the one in the song’s music video). The singer was also backed by a full band—guitar, drums, keys…and tubular bells. Watch it all happen below.
Perspective: The tragedy of Madonna
The pop singer Madonna says that ageism and misogyny are behind discussion of her physical appearance at the Grammys. The truth is elsewhere
LL Cool J Gets Real About Ending NCIS: LA After 14 Years: 'Wow, What A Ride'
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending for good in just a few months, and star LL Cool J opened up about the 14-season "ride" of the CBS show.
Tower Of London: Most Haunted Castle In England
The Tower of London has been a part of England's history for nearly a thousand years and has seen some of the country's most significant events unfold within its walls. From serving as a royal palace, to a prison and execution site, the tower has been the center of power and intrigue for centuries. But it is not just its rich history that sets the Tower of London apart; it is also said to be one of the most haunted buildings in England.
M83 Shares Five New Songs: Listen
M83 has shared six songs from his forthcoming Fantasy LP. “Water Deep,” the previously-released “Oceans Niagara,” “Amnesia,” “Us and the Rest,” “Earth to Sea,” and “Radar, Far, Gone” make up “Chapter 1” of the ninth studio album by French multi-instrumentalist Anthony Gonzalez. Listen to “Chapter 1” below.
Two Shell Share New EP Lil Spirits: Listen
Two Shell have shared a surprise new EP, a five-song collection titled Lil Spirits. Check it out below. Lil Spirits follows last year’s Icons EP, another five-track set that followed the digital release of their 2021 single “Home.” The London duo—who have maintained a tight seal of secrecy about their real identities—have not yet announced any plans for a full-length.
New York City
The Men: Now there’s a band that knows how to self-mythologize. You might associate the punk four-piece with the Brooklyn music scene of the early 2010s, a world of 285 Kent gigs, Northside showcases, and the BrooklynVegan comments section. But they were always slotting themselves into an earlier classic-rock lineage—recording straight to tape; pushing out five albums in four years; naming their 2011 breakout album after a Ramones classic; going full Crazy Horse on their fourth and arguably best album, 2013’s New Moon. That album’s recording process (in a cabin in the Catskills, naturally) was immortalized by singer-guitarist Nick Chiericozzi in a liner-notes essay, the kind of grandiose reminiscence you’d expect to accompany a 30th-anniversary reissue. These guys knew they were onto something.
Superchunk Drummer Jon Wurster Leaves Band
Jon Wurster is leaving Superchunk. The band’s longtime drummer took to Instagram to share the news, where he posted an image of “The Shirt™” along with a caption detailing his departure. “After much soul-searching, I have decided to fade back from my role as Director of...
University!
Popstar Benny once said his music is “the soundtrack to a video game that doesn’t exist.” On the surface, that description only applies to the chirpy plugg beats and sound effects the Atlanta-based producer is most known for. But he’s remixed this deep-fried sensibility with several other subgenres: R&B, rage, drum’n’bass, underground boom-bap. His songs can be as saccharine as a wet wad of cotton candy, but sometimes, they can feel as prickly as a Brillo pad—a fitting spectrum for the collages of plinks, samples, and blown-out 808s coming from Benny’s mind. It’s easy to imagine every song as its own level in a game, digital worlds tethered together like a cable connecting a Game Boy Advance to a GameCube. University!, Benny’s latest album, isn’t his first time making a producer project, but by his cacophonous standards, it ranks among his darkest and most adventurous. These are beats for a mini-boss to thrash to.
My 21st Century Blues
In the UK, even those who have never heard of RAYE have undoubtedly heard her songs. Signed to Polydor at 17, RAYE (real name Rachel Keen) spent several years writing topline after topline with EDM producers like David Guetta and Joel Corry, achieving six Top 20 hits that have soundtracked the oiled-up abs of many a Love Island pool party scene. Behind the scenes, she lent her songwriting skills to Charli XCX, Little Mix, and even Beyoncé (for “Bigger,” from The Lion King: The Gift). But Keen grew fed up writing songs that didn’t reflect her as a person. Her label refused to fund her full-length debut until she hit their benchmark for success, and she had become obsessed with tracking streaming data and chart positions, trapped in a cycle of one-off collaborations and EP releases. In June 2021, she decided to blow it all up. “I have been on a 4 ALBUM RECORD DEAL since 2014,” she tweeted, “and haven’t been allowed to put out one album.” Shortly afterwards, RAYE and Polydor went their separate ways.
Union of Musicians and Allied Workers Call On SXSW to Increase Artist Payments
The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers has published an open letter calling for higher pay for artists performing at SXSW. The non-profit organization has collected signatures from over 120 artists—including Eve 6, Guy Picciotto, Vijay Iyer, Zola Jesus, Wednesday, and more—demanding that the long-running music festival raise its rates to better compensate musicians, among other reforms. Read the full text of the letter below.
Will LL Cool J be in NCIS: Hawaii?
NCIS: Los Angeles may be ending, but fans are hopeful it won’t be the last they see of Sam Hanna. LL Cool J has opened up on the possibility his character may jump ship to NCIS: Hawaii. NCIS: Los Angeles fans are still reeling from the announcement the series...
“Elevator”
Released last week via Chloe Robinson’s Pretty Weird label, the latest EP from Addison Groove—the Bristol producer who helped usher Chicago footwork into the world of UK bass via songs like “Footcrab”—contains two excellent tracks in his typical style. Eh Wut’s B-side, “Elevator,” is a thrill ride that descends from a lineage of iconic tracks like “Percolator,” issuing an inexorable command to move your body right now. Its most crucial update comes from its vocal sample: While some instructional party starters beat their mantra via unchanging, brute force repetition, the hook of “Elevator”—“elevator up and down”— is constantly being chopped and re-shuffled. The vocals duck and weave between a throbbing kick and clicking percussion, accented by little details like purring synth pads and the chiming elevator noise that goes off every few bars. In the track’s breakdown, the galloping polyrhythm is stripped back to just a 4/4 kick with a cavernous application of reverb; the elevator dings speed up faster and faster, creating a tower of terror in the pit of your stomach until you arrive at your floor and snap back into the groove.
“Gotikeo (Sapphir22 Global Clash Mix 2000)”
A rising star in Buenos Aires’ electronic scene, Sassyggirl is a bikini-sporting baddie with two-toned hair whose music is a potent distillation of the reggaeton, trap, cumbia villera, and techno spilling out of the city’s underground. Her songs also embody the mutinous, carnal spirit of neoperreo, a reggaeton subgenre that foregrounds dissident bodies and queer desire; in Argentina, it’s been spearheaded by the HiedraH and AGVA collectives. (Sassyggirl is a frequent fixture of their parties and mixes, having worked with founders Tayhana and EL PLVYBXY.) On her bratty 2022 song “Gotikeo,” she imbues neoperreo and Argentine trap with punkish wit, pulling us into the seedy corners of a club (“Me agarra de la mano, me lleva pal oscuro/Qué chula la nena, tiene la cartera llena”/“She takes me to the dark by the hand/Such a hot girl, her purse is full”) just to pass judgment on her fellow party animals (“La coca es pa las feas”/“Coke is for the ugly”).
Listen to Ot7Quanny’s “New Money” [ft. G.T.]: The Ones
Qt7Quanny singles are getting increasingly operatic. Recently the beats have featured dramatic, church-like vocal samples that could soundtrack Tom Cruise at the high society orgy in Eyes Wide Shut. His lyrics are more vivid than before: Most lines feel like the beginning of a story of their own. “New Money” is the most theatrical of the bunch. There are few bars that are throwaways, but even then he still says them like they have magnitude. Also, his flow is slower than ever, so every line lingers. “I got PTSD don’t put the car in park,” he raps, taking a half-second pause after that feels so much longer. By the time he’s onto the next thought, you’ll still be stuck on the last. The only option is to rewind or run the whole thing back.
“GETOUTOFMYMIND”
SHERELLE is a firm believer in the power of 160—that’s shorthand for the tempo that encompasses jungle, drum’n’bass, footwork, and other full-throttle styles of dance music. Since her breakthrough Boiler Room appearance exactly four years ago, in early 2019, the London musician has become an increasingly visible ambassador for the zone, both in her DJ sets and, increasingly, her productions. In 2021, she released her debut single, “160 Down the A406,” and followed up with the boisterous “Jungle Teknah,” the centerpiece of her fabric Presents mix. Her new single “GETOUTOFMYMIND,” backed by fellow rave nostalgist I. JORDAN’s “M1, M3,” is the inaugural release on fabric Originals, a new label from the London club, and it’s every bit as exhilarating as its predecessors.
“Love Potion”
Both Nick Léon and DJ Python (aka Brian Piñeyro) are rising electronic producers with their own hypnotic take on dembow: Léon’s beats are often scaffolded in scraping, metallic sound design, while Python’s songs are warm and psychedelic, loosely draping glowing synth pads over reggaeton rhythms. They also have a clear admiration for one another: Python and Anthony Naples included “Ecotone,” a snaking dub jam from Léon and Bitter Babe, in an ambient techno compilation last year. Then a month later, Léon tapped Piñeyro to remix his and Bitter Babe’s “Delirio.” They’ve also spent a good portion of 2022 curating and DJing parties together in Miami.
