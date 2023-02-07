ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, IN

wbiw.com

Uprooted trees serve as a physical record of extreme wind events

BLOOMINGTON — Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you’ll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hill slopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a...
FOX59

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bcdemocrat.com

County awards grant-funded paving bid; Community crossings to fund 11 miles of resurfacing this summer, contracts not yet approved

Brown County Commissioners awarded a bid for grant-funded paving projects set to happen throughout the county this summer. Pending contract approval and funding from the state, Milestone Contractors will pave the full lengths of North Shore Drive, South Shore Drive and Beanblossom Road (from Fox’s Corner to Peoga/Spearsville Roads), totaling to about 10.6 miles.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

History on Wheels: BCVFD’s 1919 firetruck restored, returned to department

Over the past few months, with help that came along by chance, a piece of Brown County history was restored. The Brown County (Nashville) Volunteer Fire Department’s (BCVFD) 1919 Model T Ford firetruck, which was used by the department decades ago and has remained as a treasured relic since, was restored and returned to the station on the morning of Jan. 31.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Local music shop closing next month after more than 50 years in business

— A local music store is closing after more than 50 years of selling instruments and other related items. Melody Mart has been a mainstay on the south side of the Greensburg Square since 1970. Owner Brad Douglas started a second division in 1990 called Designed Sound and Video which...
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About

Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Greenfield Police looking for Riley Park vandals

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are looking for two vandalism suspects they said damaged public property in Riley Park Sunday, Feb. 6, 2023. The two were seen on a park surveillance camera vandalizing a restroom before they destroyed the camera, which is owned by the City of Greenfield. Investigators...
GREENFIELD, IN
Local News Digital

Barth. Co. has slight risk for severe weather, Wind Advisory is active until 7 p.m. Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Advisory has been issued for Bartholomew County and the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather throughout most of the day on Thursday. A large portion of south-central Indiana, including Bartholomew and surrounding counties, is under a Wind Advisory on Thursday from early morning until 7 p.m., according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM).
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man killed in three-vehicle accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was killed in a three-vehicle accident Monday at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard at 11:44 a.m. Prior to arrival, officers were advised that it was a fatal accident. Upon arrival, Bedford Police Major Jeremy Bridges noticed a vehicle damaged on its side along with a vehicle in the median with damage and individuals standing near both vehicles.
BEDFORD, IN
Fox 59

An active weather pattern takes control

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will range as much as 30 degrees in a 24 hour window beginning Wednesday and that may be the most benign part of the forecast. After a day in the upper 50s, we’ll see temps slide all the way back into the low 30s & upper 20s to begin Wednesday morning. Our sky will be clear for a time to begin the day, but clouds will slowly begin to increase as soon as the mid-late morning. It will be a comfortable afternoon with a light breeze and temps climbing back to 50 degrees once more.
INDIANA STATE

