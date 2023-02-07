Read full article on original website
Local businesses and school rivalries raise over $90,000 for students at the SC School for the Deaf and Blind
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.'s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit Caps
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South Carolina
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
FOX Carolina
Pacolet town council officially appoints new police chief
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Months after turmoil within the Pacolet Police Department, the town announced they have officially appointed a new police chief. In a unanimous vote on Feb. 2, town council approved Joseph Hawes as the new chief of police. Hawes has more than 20 years of law enforcement service experience in South Carolina, previously serving as a patrol officer, property crime detective, violent crime detective and special team commander.
Efforts underway to revitalize former Spartanburg Co. mill community
Efforts are underway to revitalize a former Spartanburg County mill and historic iron bridge.
blufftontoday.com
Free speech at heart of lawsuit against Spartanburg County over Confederate flag
Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 68 is challenging Spartanburg County's land use and zoning laws. The lawsuit cites free speech in the group's efforts to fly a Confederate flag. Spartanburg County defends its land use and zoning laws, citing the flagpole and not the flag is at issue. Freedom of...
FOX Carolina
Honor your Vietnam veteran in Spartanburg on ‘The Wall That Heals’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you know a Vietnam veteran whose life was cut short after they returned home? Spartanburg County is helping you honor their sacrifice through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program. County officials said since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of...
FOX Carolina
Triple Shooting in Greenville County
Over 23,000 Dead in Turkey, Syria After Earthquake. A Turkish Furman student shares his point of view. Our trial analysts go in-depth. Tense moments in court as Alex Murdaugh's defense attorneys called for a mistrial during testimony from the Murdaugh family's former housekeeper. $3.5 Billion Accounting Error. Updated: 56 minutes...
Plane runs off landing strip in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
golaurens.com
Four honored at Laurens 2023 State of the City address
At the second annual State of the City Address in Laurens on Tuesday night, city officials presented four awards to outstanding members of the community. The first award of the night was the 2022 Quincy Cook Volunteer of the Year award presented to Richard Heisey. “If you didn’t know our...
FOX Carolina
Mauldin Stabbing Search
We're getting to the bottom of a pothole problem along a busy Anderson County road. A Cherokee County man has plead guilty to charges of criminal sexual misconduct with multiple minors. New police chief in Pacolet sworn in on Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The town of Pacolet finally...
FOX Carolina
Wild Wing Cafe in Spartanburg Now Closed
We're getting to the bottom of a pothole problem along a busy Anderson County road. A Cherokee County man has plead guilty to charges of criminal sexual misconduct with multiple minors. New police chief in Pacolet sworn in on Thursday. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The town of Pacolet finally...
Two killed in Greenville County shooting Friday
Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Greenville County. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Ivy Woods Court in Fountain Inn around 330 this afternoon.
1 shot at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex
One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Spartanburg County apartment complex.
wspa.com
SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park
SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens …. SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park. SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad …. SpaceX is a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad on Thursday.
Anderson Co. works to remove dilapidated houses
Anderson County has completed Phase I of the demolition of "dilapidated" homes.
Woman assaulted in parking lot of Upstate grocery store
A teen is accused of assaulting a woman in a parking lot of an Upstate grocery store.
FOX Carolina
Nicholtown, and other Greenville neighborhoods on list for $36 million of infrastructure improvements
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville recently completed phase one of a series of neighborhood improvement projects. It’s all thanks to a neighborhood infrastructure bond. Some areas might expect minor improvements, others could be getting a big facelift. This is a $36 million investment spread across...
FOX Carolina
Deputies responding to reported shooting in Spartanburg County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting near Heath Lane. Deputies said the shooting was reported at around 6:43 p.m. However, deputies are still investigating the incident. This situation is still developing and details are limited. We will...
Authorities respond to a fatal shooting at a Fountain Inn residence
A shooting incident earlier this afternoon leaves two dead and one hospitalized in Fountain Inn. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting just after 3:30 this afternoon at a home on Ivy Wood Ct.
FOX Carolina
Upstate school districts block app used for cheating
The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville. Midday Eats: Double Dogs. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in...
WYFF4.com
Triple shooting in Fountain Inn home leaves two dead, deputies say
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Deputies are responding to a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Fountain Inn, according to Lieutenant Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to Flood, Greenville County Communications received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim at a...
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: Brushy Creek Road
Greenville Police say one person was hurt after an armed robbery at Haywood Mall. Only on Fox, our Arthur Mondale goes in-depth exclusively with a national security strategist. Former Best Friend Testifies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The trial of Alex Murdaugh continues we heard from his former best friend...
