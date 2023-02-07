ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Inn, SC

FOX Carolina

Pacolet town council officially appoints new police chief

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Months after turmoil within the Pacolet Police Department, the town announced they have officially appointed a new police chief. In a unanimous vote on Feb. 2, town council approved Joseph Hawes as the new chief of police. Hawes has more than 20 years of law enforcement service experience in South Carolina, previously serving as a patrol officer, property crime detective, violent crime detective and special team commander.
PACOLET, SC
FOX Carolina

Honor your Vietnam veteran in Spartanburg on ‘The Wall That Heals’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you know a Vietnam veteran whose life was cut short after they returned home? Spartanburg County is helping you honor their sacrifice through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program. County officials said since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Triple Shooting in Greenville County

Over 23,000 Dead in Turkey, Syria After Earthquake. A Turkish Furman student shares his point of view. Our trial analysts go in-depth. Tense moments in court as Alex Murdaugh's defense attorneys called for a mistrial during testimony from the Murdaugh family's former housekeeper. $3.5 Billion Accounting Error. Updated: 56 minutes...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Plane runs off landing strip in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
GREER, SC
golaurens.com

Four honored at Laurens 2023 State of the City address

At the second annual State of the City Address in Laurens on Tuesday night, city officials presented four awards to outstanding members of the community. The first award of the night was the 2022 Quincy Cook Volunteer of the Year award presented to Richard Heisey. “If you didn’t know our...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Mauldin Stabbing Search

We're getting to the bottom of a pothole problem along a busy Anderson County road. A Cherokee County man has plead guilty to charges of criminal sexual misconduct with multiple minors. New police chief in Pacolet sworn in on Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The town of Pacolet finally...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Wild Wing Cafe in Spartanburg Now Closed

We're getting to the bottom of a pothole problem along a busy Anderson County road. A Cherokee County man has plead guilty to charges of criminal sexual misconduct with multiple minors. New police chief in Pacolet sworn in on Thursday. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The town of Pacolet finally...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens …. SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park. SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad …. SpaceX is a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad on Thursday.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies responding to reported shooting in Spartanburg County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting near Heath Lane. Deputies said the shooting was reported at around 6:43 p.m. However, deputies are still investigating the incident. This situation is still developing and details are limited. We will...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school districts block app used for cheating

The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville. Midday Eats: Double Dogs. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Triple shooting in Fountain Inn home leaves two dead, deputies say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Deputies are responding to a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Fountain Inn, according to Lieutenant Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to Flood, Greenville County Communications received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim at a...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: Brushy Creek Road

Greenville Police say one person was hurt after an armed robbery at Haywood Mall. Only on Fox, our Arthur Mondale goes in-depth exclusively with a national security strategist. Former Best Friend Testifies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The trial of Alex Murdaugh continues we heard from his former best friend...
GREENVILLE, SC

