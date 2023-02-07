ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Super Bowl Prop Bets 2023: Odds for craziest exotic props, from coin toss to commercials to Gatorade shower color

For the tens of millions of fans who bet on football, Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles presents countless money-making opportunities and the last chance to bet on the NFL before the 2023 season kicks off seven months from now. For the vast majority of viewers tuning into the big game, however, Super Bowl Sunday is more about fun and entertainment. If you fall more into column B, you might be interested to know that you can engage in all sorts of fun prop bets between now and game day, many of which don't even require any football-related knowledge. These props, often referred to as "exotics," can liven up your Super Bowl party and help even the most casual pigskin fans get a little betting action in.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Where is 2024 Super Bowl? List of future destinations for NFL’s big game

The clock is ticking towards Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Mere days stand between us now and the matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs to decide who hoists the Lombardi Trophy. The festivities surrounding the game are in full swing, and everyone is eagerly awaiting kickoff. Even still, we love to look towards the future, begging the question on many NFL fans’ minds: Where is the 2024 Super Bowl? And what about other future destinations?
GLENDALE, AZ

