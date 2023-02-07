ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO