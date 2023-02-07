ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closing

Wild Wing Cafe's Morgan Square location has shut its doors. The reason for the closing is unknown at this time. The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. Midday Eats: Super Bowl items at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: Brushy Creek Road

Greenville Police say one person was hurt after an armed robbery at Haywood Mall. Only on Fox, our Arthur Mondale goes in-depth exclusively with a national security strategist. Former Best Friend Testifies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The trial of Alex Murdaugh continues we heard from his former best friend...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Triple shooting in Fountain Inn home leaves two dead, deputies say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Deputies are responding to a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Fountain Inn, according to Lieutenant Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to Flood, Greenville County Communications received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim at a...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WSPA 7News

Plane runs off landing strip in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Two men wanted for a robbery in Upstate mall bathroom, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two men are wanted for a armed robbery at Upstate mall, according to Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. Bragg says that the robbery happened at Haywood Mall on Haywood Road in the food court bathroom. According to Bragg, the two suspects were males and...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate exotic animal rescue

Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Wild Wing Café is closing it's downtown Spartanburg location. Upstate school districts block app used for cheating. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Lawyer Lori recaps bomb...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies responding to reported shooting in Spartanburg County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting near Heath Lane. Deputies said the shooting was reported at around 6:43 p.m. However, deputies are still investigating the incident. This situation is still developing and details are limited. We will...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Honor your Vietnam veteran in Spartanburg on ‘The Wall That Heals’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you know a Vietnam veteran whose life was cut short after they returned home? Spartanburg County is helping you honor their sacrifice through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program. County officials said since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Triple Shooting in Greenville County

Over 23,000 Dead in Turkey, Syria After Earthquake. A Turkish Furman student shares his point of view. Our trial analysts go in-depth. Tense moments in court as Alex Murdaugh's defense attorneys called for a mistrial during testimony from the Murdaugh family's former housekeeper. $3.5 Billion Accounting Error. Updated: 56 minutes...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy