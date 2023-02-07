Nell D. McElroy, 91, of Carterville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:43 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. She was born February 17, 1931, in Dover, Tennessee, a daughter of the late James Edward and Grace Ray (Biggs) Cranford. She married the love of her life, The Reverend Elmer Lucian McElroy on November 18, 1950, in Dover, Tennessee and he preceded her to Heaven on August 16, 2005. She enjoyed her many years of ministering along side of her husband to many people. She was a faithful homemaker, dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Kenny Lomprez of Riverton, Illinois, Debbie and Wesley Henson of Carterville, Donna and David Jacobs of Lutz, Florida and Rhonda and Jeff Short of Marietta, Georgia; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Gerald and Carolyn McElroy of Sparta and Michael McElroy of Granite City; ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded by two sisters, Mary Beasley and Janie Cranford and a brother, Earl Cranford.

CARTERVILLE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO