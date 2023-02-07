Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kenneth Mitchell
Kenneth Mitchell, 76, passed away at 10:28 am on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home. He was born on November 27, 1946, in Alton, IL the son of Dalph and Anna (Schowe) Mitchell. Kenneth married Joan Schrout on June 30, 1979, in East Alton, IL. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2019.
Melanie (Mourning) Baremore
Melanie “Mel” (Mourning) Baremore, 46, went to rest in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior at 6:33 a.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her home, following a long and hard-fought battle with Behcet’s disease. She married the love of her life, “her baby”, Brian Baremore...
Nell McElroy
Nell D. McElroy, 91, of Carterville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:43 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. She was born February 17, 1931, in Dover, Tennessee, a daughter of the late James Edward and Grace Ray (Biggs) Cranford. She married the love of her life, The Reverend Elmer Lucian McElroy on November 18, 1950, in Dover, Tennessee and he preceded her to Heaven on August 16, 2005. She enjoyed her many years of ministering along side of her husband to many people. She was a faithful homemaker, dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Kenny Lomprez of Riverton, Illinois, Debbie and Wesley Henson of Carterville, Donna and David Jacobs of Lutz, Florida and Rhonda and Jeff Short of Marietta, Georgia; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Gerald and Carolyn McElroy of Sparta and Michael McElroy of Granite City; ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded by two sisters, Mary Beasley and Janie Cranford and a brother, Earl Cranford.
Freda Gaskill
Freda Marie (Ball) Gaskill passed at 10:09am on February 3rd, 2023, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, surrounded by her family. She was born March 14th, 1950, in Richlands, Virginia to Thelma (Foster) Ball and Fred Ball. She graduated from Alton High School, class of 1968. She was a homemaker...
Ricky Gillson
Ricky Steven Gillson, 69, passed away January 23, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Born February 28, 1953 in Alton, he was the son of William D. and Charlotte E. (Hyman) Gillson. Ricky had worked in custodial services for the Alton School District for 25 years. Cremation rites were...
Allen Tuetken
Allen Byron Tuetken, 80, died Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home in Godfrey. Born March 15, 1942 in Alton, he was the son of Robert and Velma (Fenton) Tuetken. Allen served in the U.S. Army and graduated from S.I.U.E. in 1970. He earned his master’s degree from Illinois State University. He joined the Alton Police Department as a dispatcher on June 20, 1960. In 1963 he became a patrol officer for the Police Department and retired in 1992 as a Captain. Upon retirement from the Alton Police Department, he taught law enforcement at Lewis & Clark Community College. He and fellow police officer William Fitzgerald co-founded the Alton Road Runners in 1972. Surviving are Jinny Tuetken of Alton, a daughter, Alison Stansberry (Mike) of Stratford, CT, a son, Jonathan Tuetken (Jessica) of Godfrey, six grandchildren, Ryan, Madelyn, Luke, Alex, Nik, and Cora. Also surviving are a brother, Robert Tuetken of Bethalto, and three sisters, Linda Rushing of Alton, Barbara Kay Orr (Charlie) of McPherson, KS, and Dr. Rebecca Tuetken of Iowa. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308 at Gent Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Virginia McDonald
Virginia L. “Ginny” McDonald, 93, died at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023. Born April 20, 1929, she was the daughter of Sherman Lewis and Viola (Wall) Bennett. She married Arthur C. McDonald on March 2, 1963 in Lawton, OK. He survives. Ginny was a member of TOPS for 40 years and belonged to the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed crocheting and all crafts. She especially loved her pets and family. Along with her husband she is survived by four daughters, Nancy L. Rhodes, Mary C. Shaw (Dennis), Patricia J. McDonald, and Josephine V. Sweeney, one son, Roger W. Sproull, 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine A. McDonald, a son, Robert D. Sproull and a granddaughter, Stephanie Sproull. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Reverend Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Doris Quigley
Doris A. Quigley, 91, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Robings Manor in Brighton. Born Aug. 16, 1931 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert and Ida (Ashworth) Fleming. She married Jack D. Quigley July 25, 1953 in Wood River. He passed away Sept. 16, 2004. Doris worked...
Kenneth Young
Kenneth William Young, 79, died at 3:31 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville. He was born on April 29, 1943 in Jerseyville and was the son of Elknah and Fae (Head) Young. He married the former Cilda Dublo on February 4, 1963 in Jerseyville and...
Alton wins again, shares SWC title
Alton 68 - Collinsville 38. Alton wins share of Southwestern Conference title with an 11-1 record. 28-1 overall.
Michael Redmon
Michael David “Dave” Redmon, 68, formerly of Bunker Hill, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Born May 28, 1954 in Wood River, he was a son of Delbert A. Redmon and Margie L. (Lucas) Redmon. Dave worked as a weatherizer, working on low-income homes for...
Sonya Jeanne Adkerson
Sonya J. Adkerson of Glen Carbon, age 84, was set free from the prison of Alzheimer’s disease in the early morning hours of February 7, 2023. Sonya had a passion for helping others. From working with the Mississippi River Festival Crisis Team and the SIUE Rape and Sexual Abuse Care Center to spearheading the Maryville Baptist Church Free Yard Giveaway to training youth to be peer counselors in the Empathy Club at Granite City High School where she spent most of her career, Sonya was a tireless volunteer in these and many, many other pursuits. As a child of two Baptist preachers, she remained active in the church at Calvary Baptist in Edwardsville from 1964 through 1986, then at First Baptist Church in Maryville where she served as a pianist, choir director, and counselor.
Wood River detective is Police Officer of the Year
A 14-year veteran of the Wood River police department was honored by the mayor and city council Monday as Police Officer of the Year. Detective Chris Alfaro was awarded for his work in gaining arrests in a local shooting and two arson cases. Police Chief Brad Wells spoke about Alfaro’s...
Killion Scholarship applications are now open
High school seniors at Alton High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Mississippi Valley Christian School have an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 scholarship. The Hazel M. Killion Scholarship is awarded through the Alton Section NCNW (National Council of Negro Women). Eva Perkins is on the scholarship committee and...
Upper Alton Baptist Pre-School - Chocolate Festival
Your browser does not support the audio element. Alison Donoho and Tamil Bramley-Cash share information about a Chocolate Festival benefit on Feb. 12 to benefit the pre-school.
Spring enrollment increase at Lewis and Clark
The enrollment numbers for the spring semester at Lewis and Clark Community College are in, and shows a modest increase – the first bump up since the spring of 2016. As of Tuesday, enrollment was up 9.6% to 4,007 students. Total credit hours are up 5% to 32,869, while...
Godfrey tables business license application changes
Proposed changes to the Village of Godfrey’s business license application process have been tabled until the next Village Board meeting. While most of what has been proposed looks good to Trustee Virginia Woulfe-Beile, she says there is one aspect that concerns her – the proposed $250 fine. Your...
Realtors association weighs in on Crime Free Housing
There’s been a fair amount of talk in Alton City Council chambers recently about the former Crime Free Housing program. Some Aldermen and their supporters have stated they would like to see it return. This week a familiar face when it comes to advocating for landlords and other homeowners spoke to the council.
Japanese restaurant plans Godfrey location
There’s a new business planning to make Monticello Plaza in Godfrey its home. A Japanese Restaurant is making plans to open in one of the out buildings. Although a timeline has not been set for an opening, 30-60 days has been suggested. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big...
L&C Trailblazers Men’s Basketball Announces Coaching Change
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Athletic Director Cedric Brown announced Wednesday that the Trailblazers men’s basketball program has separated with Interim Head Coach Kavon Lacey. “We’d like to thank Coach Lacey for everything he’s done for the program,” Brown said. “We wish him the very best...
