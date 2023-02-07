ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Circus Night at 605 Ninja

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Co-owner of 605 Ninja Lacy Steinberg joined us this morning to talk about Circus Night. It happens once a month.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

To-go Valentino’s now open in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved restaurant chain that closed in Sioux Falls in 2015 is now back open. Valentin’os returned to the west side of the city this week, with plenty of people thrilled to have their favorite flavors back in town. The changes at this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

O’Gorman looks to repeat at State “AA” Gymnastics against very strong field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Gymnastics meet is tomorrow and Saturday in Aberdeen for both Class AA and Claaa A... And it should be a battle in the big class between Mitchell and O’Gorman, two perennial powerhouses. And also Harrisburg. It’s usually Madison and Deuel in Class “A”...But there are several teams that could win.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked

Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Nice weather returns to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a little bit of patchy fog this morning. We have a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m., just west of Sioux Falls. Once the fog burns out of here, we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs back in the 30s. Tonight, we’ll start to see a few clouds roll in, with lows dropping into the teens.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fort Pierre Bridge project slated for 2024

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major construction project in the heart of the state is nearing closer to completion. The Pierre-Ft. Pierre Bridge project will eventually replace the current John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge that connects the two cities over the Missouri River. Dakota News Now Photojournalist David...
FORT PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sunday on Dakota News Now: Meet the man behind cannabis testing in South Dakota

Before cannabis is made available for sale, testing is required. Sunday on Dakota News Now, meet the man with the only Cannabis testing lab in South Dakota. In an exclusive interview, we take you inside Cannabis ChemLab in their new location, which is still under construction. You'll also hear how Jared Nieuwenhuis grew his business from soil testing for farmers to testing South Dakota's latest cash crop. You may be surprised by what is detected far beyond THC levels. Watch Sunday after the Super Bowl on Dakota News Now.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Cost of South Dakota winter storms estimated at $2.4 million

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Thursday declaring a disaster in counties impacted by the severe winter storms this past December. The order declares a disaster to exist in the counties of Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd, and Tripp. The order also states that federal resources are needed to help with the impacts of the storm for state, tribal, and local governments.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More than 57,000 burgers sold during DTSF Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are getting a look at the numbers for last month’s Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. DTSF says over 57,000 burgers were sold, resulting in over $1.7 million in economic impact for Sioux Falls. More than $900,000 were spent on Burger Battle...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Below normal risk for flooding in first spring outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though southeastern South Dakota has been hammered by snow this winter, rivers and waterways like Skunk Creek and the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls should be spared from any major flooding. The first spring flooding outlook from the National Weather Service...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Good Earth State Park calls for Indigenous artists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Indigenous musicians, dancers, artists, and food trucks are wanted for the second annual Indigenous Artists of the Prairie event this June. Good Earth State Park announced the call for artists and vendors Friday. The Indigenous Artists of the Prairie event will take place...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Great Plains Zoo unveils new look for ZooMobile

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo shared the new design of their ZooMobile Wednesday. The new vehicle wrap was designed by Patty Solis of Sioux Falls and features a variety of animals, including Oscar the parrot, Oliver the red panda, and Archimedes the great horned owl.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

