dakotanewsnow.com
Circus Night at 605 Ninja
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Co-owner of 605 Ninja Lacy Steinberg joined us this morning to talk about Circus Night. It happens once a month.
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
KELOLAND TV
To-go Valentino’s now open in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved restaurant chain that closed in Sioux Falls in 2015 is now back open. Valentin’os returned to the west side of the city this week, with plenty of people thrilled to have their favorite flavors back in town. The changes at this...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman looks to repeat at State “AA” Gymnastics against very strong field
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Gymnastics meet is tomorrow and Saturday in Aberdeen for both Class AA and Claaa A... And it should be a battle in the big class between Mitchell and O’Gorman, two perennial powerhouses. And also Harrisburg. It’s usually Madison and Deuel in Class “A”...But there are several teams that could win.
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
dakotanewsnow.com
Nice weather returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a little bit of patchy fog this morning. We have a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m., just west of Sioux Falls. Once the fog burns out of here, we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs back in the 30s. Tonight, we’ll start to see a few clouds roll in, with lows dropping into the teens.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fort Pierre Bridge project slated for 2024
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major construction project in the heart of the state is nearing closer to completion. The Pierre-Ft. Pierre Bridge project will eventually replace the current John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge that connects the two cities over the Missouri River. Dakota News Now Photojournalist David...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sunday on Dakota News Now: Meet the man behind cannabis testing in South Dakota
Before cannabis is made available for sale, testing is required. Sunday on Dakota News Now, meet the man with the only Cannabis testing lab in South Dakota. In an exclusive interview, we take you inside Cannabis ChemLab in their new location, which is still under construction. You'll also hear how Jared Nieuwenhuis grew his business from soil testing for farmers to testing South Dakota's latest cash crop. You may be surprised by what is detected far beyond THC levels. Watch Sunday after the Super Bowl on Dakota News Now.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cost of South Dakota winter storms estimated at $2.4 million
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Thursday declaring a disaster in counties impacted by the severe winter storms this past December. The order declares a disaster to exist in the counties of Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd, and Tripp. The order also states that federal resources are needed to help with the impacts of the storm for state, tribal, and local governments.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
KELOLAND TV
More than 57,000 burgers sold during DTSF Burger Battle
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are getting a look at the numbers for last month’s Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. DTSF says over 57,000 burgers were sold, resulting in over $1.7 million in economic impact for Sioux Falls. More than $900,000 were spent on Burger Battle...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
KELOLAND TV
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Medical cannabis company in Wessington finding success in South Dakota
WESSINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s medical cannabis industry is still navigating hurdles set in front of them by regulations, and learning more about the market they’re in. But a family run operation in central South Dakota said it’s finding success across the state. What...
dakotanewsnow.com
Below normal risk for flooding in first spring outlook
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though southeastern South Dakota has been hammered by snow this winter, rivers and waterways like Skunk Creek and the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls should be spared from any major flooding. The first spring flooding outlook from the National Weather Service...
Most Dangerous Intersections in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
You could be risking your life when diving through these Worst Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was...
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Earth State Park calls for Indigenous artists
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Indigenous musicians, dancers, artists, and food trucks are wanted for the second annual Indigenous Artists of the Prairie event this June. Good Earth State Park announced the call for artists and vendors Friday. The Indigenous Artists of the Prairie event will take place...
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Plains Zoo unveils new look for ZooMobile
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo shared the new design of their ZooMobile Wednesday. The new vehicle wrap was designed by Patty Solis of Sioux Falls and features a variety of animals, including Oscar the parrot, Oliver the red panda, and Archimedes the great horned owl.
