Nebraska LEAD
More than 40 years ago, the University of Nebrasa organized a leadership development program known as Nebraska LEAD. The purpose according to LEAD executive director, Terry Hejny was to introduce people to Nebraska agriculutre and be able to address issues within the agricultural community. Nebraska LEAD is a two-year commitment...
SD Legislative Appropriators to get Revenue Updates
South Dakota legislators are taking a three-day weekend before coming back to a full agenda next week. Representative Mike Derby of Rapid City is Co-Chair of the Joint Committee on Appropriations. He says it is quite different than when he served on the committee in the past…. Derby says...
SD Legislators Debate Eminent Domain
Several bills dealing with eminent domain were debated in the South Dakota legislature this week. House Minority Leader Oren Lesmeister of Parade says the House passed one bill that clarifies how eminent domain can be used….. Lesmeister says negotiation are often dragged out too long…. Lesmeister says the...
Giving Housing a Financial Boost
While mortgage lending has slowed due to rising interest rates, a state program may provide a kick. South Dakota Bankers Association President Karl Adam says the two hundred million dollar housing bill passed by the legislature will make a difference…. Adam says the funding will help with housing developments...
SD Rural Electric Managers Meet in Pierre
Managers of rural electric cooperatives have been meeting in Pierre this week. South Dakota Rural Electric Association general manager Steve Barnett says there are some common problems…. Barnett says most cooperatives are seeing rising demand for electricity and assuring service is critical…. Barnett says moving to carbon free or...
What’s going on around the Midwest?
Today we take some time to see what’s going on around the Midwest. We talk with Mark McHargue, President of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation.
SD Joint Committee on Appropriations Talks Education Funding
The Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature talked about school funding again. Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards, said the Blue Ribbon committee of 2015 helped teachers catch up on pay….. Representative Ernie Otten of Tea says there were some recommendations of the...
