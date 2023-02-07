Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Investors commonly turn to dividend stocks when the broader market hits a rough patch. Three supercharged income stocks, with yields up to 13%, offer significant upside this year, based on the high-water price targets of select analysts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Excellent Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Never Sell
Pfizer is an innovative drugmaker on the verge of significantly expanding its lineup of medicines. Apple is looking at lucrative opportunities to monetize its huge and growing installed base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Tesla has been an immensely lucrative stock over its lifetime. The electric vehicle market and alternative projects give Tesla more long-term growth potential. The stock is still reasonably valued despite a recent bounce off its lows. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before Earnings
Airbnb has rebounded 40% in the last few weeks, showing it could be a big winner in a new bull market. Expedia's earnings reports showed 2023 got off to a good start for the travel industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Vici Properties is a great way to capitalize on gambling growth in the U.S. NextEra Energy Partners has long-term visibility into its cash flow. Target has proven to be a great retailer that can now better leverage its e-commerce operations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores
Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable. The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.
Walmart quietly makes major change to stores that’s bad news for Americans as even exec admits it has a ‘big impact’
WALMART has been quietly reducing the size of its parking lots over many years, a former exec has claimed. John Clarke said the decision has had a “huge impact” on the major retailer. Clarke, who was Walmart's vice president of US Real Estate for more than 30 years,...
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Six Retailers May Close in 2023
This year may be your last chance to hit up these stores. It's the New Year and many people have recharged their batteries and are ready to take on life with new vigor. Unfortunately for these six stores, it looks like their lifetime is about to end.
Shoppers Are Shocked By These $27 Eggs Found At Walmart After Price Increases
As decently priced eggs become more and more difficult to find in grocery stores thanks to the avian flu outbreak and inflation, some Walmart shoppers are expressing their shock in finding one $27 carton. Seen in a recent. , one Walmart customer photographed a box of five dozen eggs at...
Walmart customer buys exact things two years later but pays 50% extra: "They're looting customers"
A Walmart customer, Amy, shopped for the same groceries three times over two years to test the effect of inflation and released her observations as a video on TikTok. Within 24 hours of its posting, the video gathered over 1.5 million views and 272.9K likes.
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now
Lululemon continues to post strong revenue and earnings growth. Its status as a premium apparel business protects its pricing power. According to the management, Lululemon's long-term outlook is robust. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth Builders
Amazon's actions now are preparing it to benefit later from its leadership in two high-growth businesses. Demand remains high for Home Depot's products -- even through today's tough economic times. Nike's brand strength helped revenue climb in the double digits in the most recent quarter. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
The Trade Desk will likely benefit from the growing digital ad market. Apple's tech dominance, cash reserves, and profit can't be ignored. Investors will need to be patient with the tech sector's current volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why Has Cathie Wood Bought This Stock for Seven Days in a Row?
Cathie Wood has bought Velo3D every single trading day starting with the first day of last week. Velo3D raised its guidance earlier this week, validating Wood's recent interest. The stock has soared 41% in the last seven trading days. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
2 Market-Beating Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started
Novo Nordisk is successful at developing newer and better medicines, something that will serve it well. Visa is already well-known in the digital payments revolution, but there is still plenty of work to be done. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Soaring on a Gloomy Friday
Stock market futures fell slightly on Friday morning. Cloudflare stock jumped as its latest financial results suggested its strong performance will continue. Alteryx also got a share-price bump from solid gains in sales and progress toward profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: Take Warren Buffett's Investing Advice to Heart
Widespread fear creates buying opportunities for patient investors. A long-term mindset is the key to making money in the stock market. An S&P 500 index fund allows investors to spread capital across the heart of the U.S. economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
After a Long Layoff, These Dividend Stocks Are Getting Back to Growth
AvalonBay Communities is increasing its dividend for the first time since the pandemic started. Public Storage recently gave its investors their first raise since 2016. With the potential to continue boosting their payouts, these dividend stocks could outperform in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Comments / 0