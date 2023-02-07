Disney said Wednesday it will cut 7,000 jobs, the latest corporate giant to lay off workers, as the Hollywood giant attempts to rein in costs. "While this is necessary to address the challenges we're facing today, I do not make this decision lightly," CEO Bob Iger said during a call discussing the company's latest quarterly results. "I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide. And I'm mindful of the personal impact of these changes."

