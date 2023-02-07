Read full article on original website
CNET
'You' Season 4 Release Schedule: When Does Part 2 Hit Netflix?
Just finished downing season 4, part 1 of You on Netflix?. Sorry, you're going to have to wait for new episodes. In increasingly common Netflix fashion, this season of the addictive psychological thriller is being split into two parts. Part 1 and part 2. It's like Stranger Things and Ozark before it.
CNET
The Best Order to Watch 'Kaleidoscope' on Netflix: Our Guide
There's plenty that's familiar about Netflix's limited series Kaleidoscope. It's a heist story and hits many of the story beats you might expect – old grudges, team assembly, smaller missions that set up for the big one. But there's one key way Kaleidoscope – which dropped Jan. 1 and is Netflix's No. 1 TV show right now – differs from similar shows you might have seen. You can watch the episodes in any order.
CNET
Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown Has Come: Everything to Know
The end of free Netflix password sharing has come: On Wednesday, the streaming service began rolling out a system that charges fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the same membership, launching in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. More countries, including the US, are expected to get the new charges as the initiative rolls out globally.
CNET
Disney Plus Lost Subscribers for the First Time
Disney Plus lost 2.4 million subscribers in the three months ended Dec. 31, Disney said Wednesday, as the subscriber base of its flagship streaming service fell for the first time since the company launched it in 2019. Disney's deepest streaming-subscriber losses were at its Disney Plus Hotstar service, which is...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on HBO Max
Need a new horror movie to watch? If you're an HBO Max subscriber, you have access to an incredible selection of creepy, spooky, grisly and grimy movies you can watch whenever. The best scary movies on the streaming service range from certified classics like The Exorcist to more recent entries like The Menu and Barbarian.
CNET
Amazon Prime Just Added a New Perk: 10 You Should Start Using
Amazon Prime just announced a brand-new membership perk for 2023: a monthly prescription service called RxPass that'll let Prime members get all of their prescriptions for one monthly $5 subscription cost. The new benefit joins a long list of existing Prime perks, some well known (free two-day shipping, anyone?) and others less so.
CNET
'Ant-Man: Quantumania' Won't Stream on Disney Plus for Weeks (or Months), Sorry
After social distancing pushed a wave of big-budget movies straight to streaming, theatrical exclusives are the norm again. But for a while, it seemed like Disney and other big Hollywood movie studios might be falling into a new post-COVID rhythm for how long they kept flicks in theaters before streaming them, one that was much faster in getting films to a streaming service than before.
CNET
Prime Video: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi TV Shows to Watch
You're probably up to date with what sci-fi shows are on Prime Video if you've been watching the latest, weekly drops. The good news is, the Amazon streamer's back catalog is way better. Counterpart is a must-watch, and you should give The Expanse and The Man in the High Castle...
CNET
HBO Max and Discovery Plus Will Reportedly Remain Separate Apps
Warner Bros. Discovery is nixing plans to get rid of Discovery Plus, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Rather than merging the streaming service completely with HBO Max to create a unified platform, Discovery titles will simply be added to HBO Max. Discovery Plus will keep running. Last August, the media giant announced that it expected to roll out a single, merged streaming app by summer 2023. However, it seems the company is reversing course.
CNET
Disney Layoffs Will Cut 7,000 Jobs
Disney said Wednesday it will cut 7,000 jobs, the latest corporate giant to lay off workers, as the Hollywood giant attempts to rein in costs. "While this is necessary to address the challenges we're facing today, I do not make this decision lightly," CEO Bob Iger said during a call discussing the company's latest quarterly results. "I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide. And I'm mindful of the personal impact of these changes."
CNET
'Air' Trailer Reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the Funny Story of the Nike Air Jordan
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are back in business in the trailer for Air, Affleck's latest movie. The two old buds play sneaker industry execs in the real-life story of the Nike Air Jordan. In the drily funny teaser, which will air during the Super Bowl, Damon is a struggling...
CNET
Sling Revamps Its Free TV Service, Adds Upgrades to AMC Plus and Showtime
Sling upgraded its Free TV streaming service, which is now called Sling Freestream. The launch of Freestream, which coincides with the service's eighth anniversary, offers over 210 ad-supported channels (up from 150) and 41,000 on-demand titles. The app includes news from ABC News Live and CBS News, plus international news from Al Jazeera and Noticias Univision 24/7.
CNET
Google Maps' Drone-Like 'Immersive View' Is Now Live in Five Cities
The Google Maps update we've been waiting for is finally here. Google's Immersive View takes Street View to the next level, allowing you to soar through 3D renderings of cities at different times of the day and in different weather conditions so you can experience landmarks and neighborhoods as though you're actually there.
