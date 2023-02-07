Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store opening another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersFort Smith, AR
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
KOCO
Police shoot, kill suspect accused of firing at officers several times in eastern Oklahoma
SPIRO, Okla. — Spiro police shot and killed a 30-year-old man who authorities say fired at officers several times during an incident and multi-day search in eastern Oklahoma. On the evening of Feb. 8, Spiro police learned of a man with a handgun near the 200 block of Broadway....
OSBI investigate deadly officer-involved shooting
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting involving police officers.
KHBS
4 Van Buren, Arkansas men injured in gunfight
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Four people were hurt in a gunfight in a downtown Van Buren home Wednesday afternoon, according to Jamie Hammond, police chief. The four men, ages 22 to 26, were inside a house arguing. One man, age 22, pulled out a gun and shot the other...
Springdale man sentenced to 15 years in prison for guns possession
A Springdale man described as an "armed career criminal" was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Thursday for firearms possession.
FBI arrests Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives
FBI agents in Austin, Texas, arrested a Fort Smith man who was accused of possessing explosives.
Law enforcement shoots man who allegedly fired at Spiro police chief
Spiro police are looking for a man they say fired at the department's chief.
One man injured in Fort Smith house fire
Fort Smith police and fire departments are responding to a house fire Friday morning on Feb.10.
KTLO
Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking
FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
KHBS
Spiro police searching for man they say shot gun at officers
SPIRO, Okla. — Spiro police are searching for a man they say shot at officers Wednesday night. Chief Larry Crossland with the Spiro Police Department said they received several calls about a man brandishing a gun at the Harps on Broadway. When police approached a suspect he hid behind...
KHBS
Van Buren police: 4 hurt in shooting, including suspected shooter
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to Cpl. Megan Slayton, a police department spokesperson. Cpl. Slayton said the shots fired call came in to dispatch around 4:13 pm. She said 4 victims were taken to the hospital with...
Police: Van Buren shooting stemmed from argument between 4 men
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Cpl. Megan Slayton with the Van Buren Police Department, police are investigating a shooting at a home near Cedar Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call reportedly was received by the police department around 4:10 p.m. Slayton confirmed the suspect and three others...
Fort Smith police arrest student with gun outside Future School
Fort Smith police arrested a teenager with a gun and drugs in his backpack outside a River Valley public charter high school.
Arkansas lawmakers approve $55 million in funding for internet in Logan County
Arkansas lawmakers approve the use of more than $55 million to bring internet to underserved parts of the state.
KHBS
Oklahoma sues company that had started construction on new Sallisaw Veterans Home
SALLISAW, Okla. — Oklahoma is suing the company that had been building the new Sallisaw Veterans Home, the state's Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday. The department is seeking $21 million in damages from the construction company. The company made significant mistakes during construction and parts of the building...
New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance which will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as gift, or...
KHBS
Fort Smith police and fire crews respond to structure fire
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police say there was a structure fire in the 1200 block of N. 36th Street. Police say they responded to the scene, along with fire crews. The incident did cause traffic delays in the area for a time. The scene has since been cleared.
Fort Smith ban targets animal trade for transient merchants, temporary use permits
The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance prohibiting the transfer of animals within the corporate limits of the city.
2 Webbers Falls Students Taken To Hospital After Overdosing
A group of Webbers Falls students was taken to the hospital Tuesday after two students overdosed on an unknown substance, according to the Webbers Falls Public Schools. Superintendent Chris Whelan said that just after 9:20 a.m. the staff was alerted that a student had become sick. He says the school staff immediately responded with first aid and called 911. Muscogee EMS, Webbers Falls Police, and fire and Gore Police all responded to the incident. Whelan says six high school students were involved in the incident with two students overdosing on the substance and five others being taken to the hospital as a precaution.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas Islamic Centers helping earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Islamic Center is taking action and working with other organizations to help raise money and donate items to the victims ofthe earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday. “I think the whole Bentonville Islamic center community like everyone else is extremely heartbroken with...
KHBS
University of Arkansas professor discusses new ChatGPT technology
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — More than 100 million visitors have already visited "ChatGPT" in 2023. The software allows your computer to answer a question in a narrative form for letters, emails, and even essays. Cindy Moehring teaches at the Walton College for the University of Arkansas. She believes that the...
