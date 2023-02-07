Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Should S.C. be allowed to send public dollars to private schools? Bill aims to let voters decide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For more than a century, South Carolina law has prohibited the state from sending public dollars to private schools, including religious schools. Now one of the state’s top lawmakers wants to repeal that ban. “It’s time we give flexibility back into a system so we...
WIS-TV
Comptroller reports $3.5 billion error in state accounting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s top accountant says a mistake made over a decade period led his office to report the state had $3.5 billion more in reserve than it actually had. Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told a Senate budget-writing panel the error showed up in the state’s...
South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
live5news.com
McMaster nominates retired Army general to lead SC Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster nominated a successor to serve as the secretary of the state’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs. McMaster said he wants to see retired Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey to replace current Secretary William Grimsley. “South Carolina is home to more military retirees...
thenewirmonews.com
Sheriff Leon Lott promoted to state major general
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who also serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from SCSG brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
SC Department of Health and Human Services Public Service Announcement
DHHS) proposes waiver amendments related to:. Public Notice of 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Waiver Amendments and HASCI renewal. SC DHHS PUBLIC NOTICE: 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Waiver Amendments and Head and Spinal Cord Injury 1915 (c) Waiver Renewal Application.
holycitysinner.com
Dr. Stephanie Frazier Cook named Interim President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio
COLUMBIA, SC- The ETV Commission has selected Dr. Stephanie Frazier Cook to serve as Interim President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV). Dr. Cook will begin serving as Interim President and CEO on March 4. On Feb. 2, current President and CEO Anthony Padgett announced his...
WIS-TV
Bill to restrict what can be taught in S.C. classrooms passes in House of Representatives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill that would restrict what can be taught and discussed about history and current events in South Carolina schools has moved closer to becoming law. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives gave second reading, essentially passing, to the “Transparency and Integrity in Education Act” in an 83-34 vote along party lines.
WIS-TV
FOIA law changes under consideration at State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Changes may be coming soon to how information is requested from the government in South Carolina. A bill is under consideration in the House Committee on Judiciary to amend the Freedom of Information Act violation penalties. The changes create a timeline for public entities to respond to requests for information.
Officials: First Chinese balloon evidence transported Monday, much still underwater
Officials added that the weather over the next couple of days could slow down the recovery operation.
WIS-TV
South Carolina prepares for 2024 presidential primary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All of America will be watching the Palmetto State after the Democratic National Convention (DNC) announced a major shift in the primary calendar on Saturday. South Carolina is officially the first presidential primary voting state for the 2024 election cycle, after booting Iowa from a seat...
myclintonnews.com
Caregiver pleads guilty
Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Upstate caregiver pleads guilty to abusing vulnerable adult. (COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Ursula M. Davis, 54 years old, of Clinton, SC, pleaded guilty in Laurens County General Sessions Court on February 8, 2023, to one felony count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult in violation of SC Code §43-35-85(D). She was sentenced to two years in prison suspended to 18 months of probation.
Help begins here: SC Special Program for Infants, Children, and Women: Apply for grants if you are needy or hungry
South Carolina is famous for its natural landscapes, hospitality, thriving economy, and festivals. It won't be wrong to say that this is one of those very few states of the US where there is nearly perfect year-round weather. This means South Carolina is ideal for you and your family. The only condition is that your income should be at least $60,000.
South Carolina takes a stand: Only American-Made flags allowed on public property
COLUMBIA, SC. - South Carolina legislators have introduced a new bill to ensure that all flags flown or purchased with public funds must be made in the United States. The bill, if passed, will add Section 10-1-164 to the South Carolina Code of Laws and enforce the usage of flags manufactured within the country in public buildings and on public grounds.
WIS-TV
S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday marked the 55th anniversary of one of the most violent episodes of the civil rights movement. The Orangeburg Massacre happened at the S.C. State Campus back in 1968 after highway patrolmen shot at hundreds of Black students from both S.C. State and Claflin University following days of peaceful protests.
WIS-TV
New DHEC report shows drug overdoses on the rise in the Palmetto State
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report shows drug overdoses have risen over the last several years in South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released its annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina on Friday. DHEC said from 2020 to 2021 the total number of drug overdose deaths in the state rose from 1734 to 2168. The increase of 430 people is a 25% rise.
WMBF
Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
wspa.com
South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian
South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian. South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate …. South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian. High School Standouts: Franklin Davis, G, Landrum. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate...
South Carolinians Can Support Disabled Seniors During Tax Season
Columbia, South Carolina — The ElderCare Trust Fund awards grants to non-profit organizations that create programs to help South Carolina's seniors live in dignity at home. Only non-profit organizations are eligible to receive grants from the Fund.
South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID mix-ups
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County woman is having problems with medication mix-ups and misdiagnoses because she shares the same information as another woman. “So, what happens if something should happen to me out there in that street and my children are not there, or my family members are not there, and they […]
Comments / 0