South Carolina State

WIS-TV

Comptroller reports $3.5 billion error in state accounting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s top accountant says a mistake made over a decade period led his office to report the state had $3.5 billion more in reserve than it actually had. Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told a Senate budget-writing panel the error showed up in the state’s...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thenewirmonews.com

Sheriff Leon Lott promoted to state major general

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who also serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from SCSG brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

FOIA law changes under consideration at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Changes may be coming soon to how information is requested from the government in South Carolina. A bill is under consideration in the House Committee on Judiciary to amend the Freedom of Information Act violation penalties. The changes create a timeline for public entities to respond to requests for information.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

South Carolina prepares for 2024 presidential primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All of America will be watching the Palmetto State after the Democratic National Convention (DNC) announced a major shift in the primary calendar on Saturday. South Carolina is officially the first presidential primary voting state for the 2024 election cycle, after booting Iowa from a seat...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
myclintonnews.com

Caregiver pleads guilty

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Upstate caregiver pleads guilty to abusing vulnerable adult. (COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Ursula M. Davis, 54 years old, of Clinton, SC, pleaded guilty in Laurens County General Sessions Court on February 8, 2023, to one felony count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult in violation of SC Code §43-35-85(D). She was sentenced to two years in prison suspended to 18 months of probation.
CLINTON, SC
Edy Zoo

South Carolina takes a stand: Only American-Made flags allowed on public property

COLUMBIA, SC. - South Carolina legislators have introduced a new bill to ensure that all flags flown or purchased with public funds must be made in the United States. The bill, if passed, will add Section 10-1-164 to the South Carolina Code of Laws and enforce the usage of flags manufactured within the country in public buildings and on public grounds.
WIS-TV

New DHEC report shows drug overdoses on the rise in the Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report shows drug overdoses have risen over the last several years in South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released its annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina on Friday. DHEC said from 2020 to 2021 the total number of drug overdose deaths in the state rose from 1734 to 2168. The increase of 430 people is a 25% rise.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WJBF

South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID mix-ups

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County woman is having problems with medication mix-ups and misdiagnoses because she shares the same information as another woman. “So, what happens if something should happen to me out there in that street and my children are not there, or my family members are not there, and they […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC

