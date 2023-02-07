Five Atlanta Hawks Players Most Likely to Get Traded

Listing the Atlanta Hawks' five biggest trade candidates ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Besides the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA trade deadline has been quiet this year. Almost too quiet. We have a feeling now that the biggest move has been made, the rest of the league will soon start reshuffling their rosters.

Over the past two days, we have listed players the Atlanta Hawks should avoid and pursue ahead of Thursday afternoon's deadline. Below are our rankings of the five Hawks players most likely to get traded this week.

Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson played historically low minutes during his rookie season. Johnson spent most of his time with Atlanta's G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. Now, the "redshirt rookie" is learning on the job in his second professional season.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan has toyed with Johnson's minutes throughout the season, including benching the 21-year-old during two games in January. Johnson has shown off his athleticism and a knack for rebounding this season, but his defense and outside shooting are still a work in progress.

No opposing teams view Johnson as a missing piece to their championship run. However, the young player has demonstrated he's worth the time and investment. Teams making a trade with Atlanta would likely want Johnson and his rookie contract as a sweetener.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic missed the first 22 games of the season while recovering from knee surgery that took place last spring. Since returning to action, Bogdanovic has proven to be the same reliable sharpshooter he always has been.

While the defense of the 30-year-old has taken a step back, Bogdanovic is the type of veteran rotation player many teams covet. Bogdanovic is on Atlanta's books through the 2023-24 NBA season at $18 million per year.

It's been rumored for months that Atlanta plans to move off either Bogdanovic or Clint Capela's contract this summer to make room for Onyeka Okongwu's upcoming rookie-scale contract extension. Plus, there has been increased interest in Bogdanovic from all corners of the league in recent weeks.

Aaron Holiday

Aaron Holiday's reunion with Nate McMillan was not the 26-year-old envisioned when he agreed to a one-year, $1.8 million deal last summer. Holiday has not played fewer minutes and produced less since his rookie season.

The undersized guard can still stretch the floor and play defense. Unfortunately for Holiday, he is stuck behind Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, who are almost always on the court.

Do not be surprised if a team looking for a backup point guard pursues Holiday. The only dilemma would be how much Atlanta values Holiday's cheap contract, dependability, and the Ressler family's deep ties with the Holiday family.

Justin Holiday

Justin Holiday's return to Atlanta has been a nightmare for the veteran shooting guard. Once a trusted player for Nate McMillan in Indiana, Holiday has only seen action twice since December 30.

However, McMillan cannot be blamed for this rotation decision. Bogdanovic and rookie AJ Griffin deserve the playing time more than Holiday. They provide more offense, and their defense isn't that much worse than the 33-year-old veteran. Thanks to his expiring $6.2 million contract, a team might be willing to take a small risk on Holiday to bolster its rotation.

John Collins

Hawks fans have understandably grown numb to the constant trade rumors centered around John Collins. The 25-year-old is Atlanta's team captain and most tenured player, yet he is often treated like a fall-back option.

Although last year's trade rumors involving Collins (specifically for Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris) were much noisier, it is still highly likely this is really it for Collins. The team and package have not been determined, but there is a high likelihood tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans is the last time Collins puts on a Hawks uniform.