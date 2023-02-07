Who is the top pound-for-pound (P4P) fighter in the world?. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will attempt to answer that question when the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked P4P champions, Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight) and Islam Makhachev (lightweight), respectively, throw down atop the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which airs this Sat. night (Feb. 11, 2022) at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Volkanovski’s trip north could complicate things at featherweight, so the promotion will crown a new interim champion in the 145-pound co-main event, courtesy of an all-action affair between top contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett. Local heroes Jack Della Maddalena, Justin Tafa, and Jimmy Cute will also appear in main card PPV action.

2 DAYS AGO