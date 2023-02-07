ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Official UFC 284 bonuses: Jack Della Maddalena banks $50K for quick submission

Islam Makhachev did just enough to retain his UFC lightweight title in a main event superfight with Alexander Volkanovski last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez captured interim featherweight gold with a second-round submission win over veteran Josh Emmett.
Conor McGregor offers Alexander Volkanovski hilarious advice ahead of UFC 284 superfight

Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about fighting Dagestani champions and he’s offering up some hilarious advice to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. As Volkanovski movies up in weight to challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title this evening (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the entire mixed martial arts (MMA) world will be on the edge of its seat. Volkanovski is the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world taking on the No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It’s MMA at its finest.
Nate Diaz reacts to Islam Makhachev’s title defense: ‘Islam got his ass whooped’

Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with Islam Makhachev’s win. UFC 284 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in an excellent fight. (Watch highlights!) The Dagastani fighter became...
Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski full fight video preview for UFC 284 championship main event

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) inside RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, following the Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett interim featherweight title fight.
UFC 284 preview: Yair Rodriguez, Josh Emmett putting respect on the oft-maligned interim title

Interim titles are widely regarded as being ... well, kind of stupid. The promotion typically creates interim titles to add a little sizzle to mediocre pay-per-view (PPV) cards, like the one headlined by Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. I already took a big, steaming dump on that decision (my reasons explained here) but I find myself more forgiving in the case of UFC 284, where reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will jump up to the lightweight division to battle current 155-pound titleholder Islam Makhachev this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.
Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett full fight preview | UFC 284

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight strikers Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will collide in an interim title match this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. It’s been a strange road to Rodriguez’s first UFC title fight. He’s fought infrequently in the last...
UFC 284 predictions, preview, and analysis

Who is the top pound-for-pound (P4P) fighter in the world?. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will attempt to answer that question when the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked P4P champions, Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight) and Islam Makhachev (lightweight), respectively, throw down atop the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which airs this Sat. night (Feb. 11, 2022) at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Volkanovski’s trip north could complicate things at featherweight, so the promotion will crown a new interim champion in the 145-pound co-main event, courtesy of an all-action affair between top contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett. Local heroes Jack Della Maddalena, Justin Tafa, and Jimmy Cute will also appear in main card PPV action.
UFC 284 Champ vs. Champ Main Card Breakdown

The lobby was sleek and hospital-like in its sterile aesthetics. "Mr. Blevins is ready to see you." A warm smile. "Right this way." The man’s heart beat rhythmically with the succinct click-clack of the receptionist's heels against the freshly polished linoleum floor. Recessed lighting haloed around his tan pleather loafers as they walked the length of the expansive lobby.
UFC 284 results, live streaming ‘Prelims’ play-by-play updates | Islam vs. Volkanovski

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its historic return to Perth, Australia, TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) with a five-round “Champion vs. Champion” pay-per-view (PPV) main event between Featherweight kingpin (and No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound talent) Alexander Volkanovski and newly-crowned Lightweight roost-ruler (and No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound talent) Islam Makhachev inside RAC Arena. In UFC 284’s PPV co-main event, top-seeded Featherweight standouts Yair Rodríguez (No. 2) and Josh Emmett (No. 5) will lock horns with a 145-pound interim strap on the line, with the winner taking on Volkanovski to unify the Featherweight title at a later date. We’ve got Jack Della Maddalena, Jimmy Crute and more, too!
Report: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush set for UFC 288

What Charles Oliveira wants, Charles Oliveira gets. UFC’s former Lightweight champion has been calling for a fight against No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush for weeks now, and it sounds like the promotion has granted him his wish. The booking was revealed an interview between KO Imenero’s Alvaro Colmenero and Diego Lima.
Report: Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker expected to headline UFC event on May 13

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith will be back in action when he meets Johnny Walker in a main event scrap at an upcoming UFC event on May 13. MMA Fighting confirmed that verbal agreements are in place following an initial report by MMA Ideas. It is unknown at this time where the event is expected to take place.
Pic: Logan Paul and KSI invade UFC 284, unveil new PRIME-themed Octagon

Logan Paul has invaded fight week for UFC 284 going down later tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and this includes showing off his PRIME drink logo inside of the Octagon. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV...
Video: Watch every episode of UFC 284 ‘Embedded’ ahead of ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski’

Islam Makhachev will be defending his UFC lightweight title for the first time later tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, when he meets reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a massive main event superfight. In co-main event action, exciting strikers Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will collide for the interim UFC featherweight title.

