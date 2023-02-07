Jamla Records’ Reuben Vincent Checks In With DJ Remedy

Representing Jamla Records, Charlotte’s own Reuben Vincent checks in with K975’s DJ Remedy about what’s going on with his career, helpful advice he’s received from 9th Wonder , the latest collaboration with Rapsody , and more. He also shares his top 5 records from his favorite MC! Check out the full video above, and stream his new album, Love Is War , on all platforms!

