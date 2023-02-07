ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Jamla Records’ Reuben Vincent Checks In With DJ Remedy

By paige.boyd
 3 days ago

Representing Jamla Records, Charlotte’s own Reuben Vincent checks in with K975’s DJ Remedy about what’s going on with his career, helpful advice he’s received from 9th Wonder , the latest collaboration with Rapsody , and more. He also shares his top 5 records from his favorite MC! Check out the full video above, and stream his new album, Love Is War , on all platforms!

