ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Ashton Kutcher kept distance from Reese Witherspoon to avoid affair rumors

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3A4U_0kfJasVR00

Damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t.

Ashton Kutcher admitted he stood awkwardly next to Reese Witherspoon during red carpet events for their new film, “Your Place or Mine,” to avoid rumors about them having an affair.

“Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her,” the actor, who is married to Mila Kunis, said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast Monday.

“If I stand next to her and I put my hands in my pockets, so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor, the rumor is we don’t like each other.”

Kutcher, 45, then clarified, “Reese and I are really good friends. We’re really close. I don’t have to defend that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gc8JD_0kfJasVR00
Ashton Kutcher said he stood awkwardly next to Reese Witherspoon on red carpets to avoid affair rumors.
Chicks in the Office/Instagram

The “Punk’d” alum also shared he is “hard of hearing,” so that combined with the photographer frenzy on the carpets may have played a factor in his unenthused face.

“I don’t know who’s yelling my name, but I know there’s a lot of people yelling, ‘Reese, Ashton, over here …’ and, at a certain point, you’re looking like, ‘God, this is really something’ … for like 20 minutes,” he explained.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbEU2LUR-UQ?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

“If you’re going to tell me in that entire 20 minutes, at one point, you’re not going to have an awkward face on, then you’re better than I am and I’m cool with that.”

Kutcher and Witherspoon, 46, went viral over the weekend for their seemingly uncomfortable red carpet poses, in which the “Dude, Where’s My Car?” star had his hands in his pockets most of the time and the “Legally Blonde” actress stood rigidly beside him.

The images even prompted Kunis, 39, to say something to her spouse and friend.

“My wife called me, she texted Reese and I together, and she’s like, ‘Guys, you gotta act like you like each other,'” Kutcher said on the podcast.

Witherspoon confirmed the conversation on the “Today” show , adding that she has actually known Kunis longer than she’s known Kutcher, so it was “fun” to get to know her pal’s significant other.

The “Sweet Home Alabama” star, who is married to talent booker Jim Toth, also said of Kutcher, “He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun.”

“Your Place or Mine” premieres Feb. 10 on Netflix.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence

Gwyneth Paltrow has had a hard time adjusting since daughter Apple relocated to New York to attend college Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter while she's away at school. The GOOP founder, 50, shared an Instagram Story on Friday that featured a throwback selfie alongside daughter Apple, 18, who is now living in New York and going to college. "Still trying to get used to it💔," she captioned an old selfie she took with Apple, where the teen takes the photo as mom poses over her shoulder. The Shakespeare in Love actress...
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
msn.com

HIV-positive 'Who's The Boss' actor rips Candace Cameron Bure over 'horrifying' 2015 interview, more news ICYMI

Slide 1 of 8: "Who's The Boss" star Danny Pintauro recently relived the "horrifying" interview he did with Candace Cameron Bure on "The View" back in 2015, which occurred not long after he announced his HIV-positive diagnosis. "I mean it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah," he said on David Yontef's "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast in January. On "The View," Candace accused him of a lifestyle of "heightened sex" and asked if he took any "responsibility" for "being promiscuous." Looking back, he told David, "She must have tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least from her past. And how she got to this place is just a little concerning to me. It's almost like she went backward in a way. But I do not see that happening anytime soon. I don't know enough about her backstory to know but her brother [Kirk Cameron] has become ultra-extreme. Has he worn off on her? So, I don't know, it's just disappointing either way, that's for sure."MORE: Celebrities react to Candace Cameron Bure's 'traditional marriage' comments.
HollywoodLife

Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today

Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Holds Lighter Behind Her Back While Spraying Hairspray & Flaunting Her Figure

Britney Spears could have started a fire in her latest social media video, but luckily the only thing that got too hot was her stylish outfit!The Princess of Pop mixed risk and risqué, as she modeled her mini dress for the camera and held a lighter behind her back while spraying hairspray in her hair.Spears provided no explanation for why she chose to keep a lighter near the highly flammable beauty product and simply continued to twirl around so her 41.6 million Instagram followers could see every angle of her fabulous 'fit. The "Gimme More" singer's ensemble included a long...
People

Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People

“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People.  The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
wegotthiscovered.com

If those Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ rumors are true, here’s how he could fit into Taylor Sheridan’s universe

Yellowstone fans know that Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is ever-evolving and always growing to include new talent and intricately interwoven storylines, linking scenes and pieces of dialogue through years of family lineage and various relationships. The latest rumor in the Yellowverse regarding the talented Matthew McConaughey has us excited about the possibility of a new power player in the Dutton storyline, and it’s alright alright alright.
TEXAS STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old

They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
WISCONSIN STATE
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback

Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.
Page Six

Page Six

174K+
Followers
20K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy