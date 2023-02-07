ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

St. James football promotes Neal Posey to replace retiring Jimmy Perry as coach of state champs

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKwN3_0kfJaqjz00

When Neal Posey arrived at St. James as an assistant in 2015, he sat down with the Trojans' coach, Jimmy Perry, and told him his goal was to be a head coach some day.

That goal became reality Tuesday when St. James promoted Posey, replacing the retiring Perry. Posey has been the Trojans' offensive coordinator for the last five years.

"Just excited, honestly," Posey said. "I've been a part of this program for eight years now, and to be the head man is a huge honor. Just blessed to be in this situation."

Larry McLemore, St. James' head of school, said that the position attracted candidates from around the state. But in the end, the Trojans didn't have to look too far.

"Coach Neal Posey was clearly the best candidate from the beginning," McLemore said.

Posey, who's lived in Montgomery since he was 8, attended Macon-East Academy before playing at Division III Huntingdon from 2009-12. He was the Hawks' starting quarterback for his final three seasons, throwing for 5,665 yards and 49 touchdowns in his career.

After graduating, Posey took his first job in 2013 as the wide receiver and quarterbacks coach at Trinity Presbyterian, where he coached for two years before moving to St. James. Posey coached running backs, wide receivers and special teams until 2018, when he was elevated to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The Trojans' offense set numerous school records and averaged over 30 points in all five seasons under Posey, who was named AHSAA Class 3A Assistant Coach of the Year in 2019. St. James won the 3A state championship in 2022 behind an attack that averaged 38.7 points.

'THE SWEETEST OF ALL:'St. James football rides team chemistry to first-ever AHSAA state title

HS FOOTBALL:Meet the 2022 Montgomery Advertiser AISA-Class 4A All-Metro team

"When I first got here, we didn't quite have the athletes we have nowadays," Posey said. "But with having more athletes around, more people wanted to come. We have a great school community, great academics and it just encourages people to come here."

Under Posey's direction, the Trojans have evolved from a run-dominant team into a balanced attack utilizing more modern concepts such as run-pass options. That transition has been aided by Posey's development of three-star quarterback KJ Jackson, who has eight Power Five offers and holds the program records for single-season and career passing yards going into his senior season.

"KJ's a special kid," Posey said. "Very smart, very athletic, great arm. I've coached him since sixth grade. It's been a pleasure to coach him all these years, and I'm looking forward to another year with him and seeing what we continue to build."

Posey hopes to hire an offensive coordinator who can take on some responsibilities, allowing him to move into a more administrative role. However, Posey expects to still be calling plays for the Trojans in 2023.

Perry went 92-37 with five region titles and 10 playoff appearances in 11 seasons before announcing his retirement last month.

"I've played and coached with some great coaches," Posey said. "(Huntingdon coach Mike) Turk, Coach (Randy) Ragsdale at Trinity, Coach Perry here at St. James. I've learned from all of them. If I can be half as good as them, we'll be okay."

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Can Auburn land the state’s No. 1 RB for the second year in a row?

J’Marion Burnette stood underneath Jordan-Hare Stadium, a few steps from the Auburn football locker room, and scanned his surroundings. His Andalusia Bulldogs had just won its first state title in over 40 years and Burnette’s running ability was a large reason why. In the championship on Dec. 2 though, Burnette was sidelined with a concussion suffered in the third round of the playoffs. He felt proud with his teammates, saying it’s “something that we did and it can’t be taken away,” but it was also important that Burnette retain his senior year to defend it on the field.
AUBURN, AL
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Tyler Mallory of Alabama, Ari Long of California headline Stat Freaks

Tyler Mallory of Greenville (Ala.) is this week's Stat Freak after dropping a career-high 63 points in a 92-89 win over Montgomery Catholic (Montgomery) on Jan. 31. According to statistics submitted to MaxPreps, Mallory is the No. 16 scorer in the nation at 34.3 points per game. The 5-foot-7 senior has more than 1,000 points this season and 2,000 in his career.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Praise 93.3

Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt

WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
WEST POINT, MS
weisradio.com

Heavy Rain and High Winds Possible for our Area

There could be some stormy weather late tonight in parts of Alabama. The National Weather Service said there is a marginal risk for a tornado or two and damaging wind gusts starting Wednesday night and lasting into Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. It is also expected to be...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Storms on the way today & Friday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A line of rain & strong thunderstorms moved rapidly overnight from Louisiana & Mississippi into western Alabama BUT has weakened notably early this morning….the remaining rain continues to weaken & fall apart, but a few brief showers likely will make it to the Dothan area around 7 to 9 am this morning; then expect a variably cloudy day….
DOTHAN, AL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs

The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Severe potential details coming together

Monday was gorgeous across most of the state today, but things will be changing to a wet pattern for the next couple of days with a slight chance of some severe weather. Right now, much of the state is under a Level 1 risk of severe storms with winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, and the possibility of a tornado. This isn’t looking to be a widespread major weather event, but the threat is there for many of us.
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery

Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
CLANTON, AL
WSFA

Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.

If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy