ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Jackson, Lake mock trial teams advance to regional competition

By The Independent
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yW8bN_0kfJaprG00

CANTON – Seven local mock trial teams competed in the Ohio Center for Law-Related Education's 40th annual Ohio Mock Trial competition Jan. 27 at Canton Municipal Court.

More than 2,000 students competed at separate competitions across the state.

Locally, teams from Hoover, Jackson, Lake and Perry high schools examined the complexities of school investigations into incidents of misconduct, specifically when the misconduct may have criminal implications.

Each mock trial included five to 11 students who assumed roles of attorneys and witnesses to present both sides of an original, unscripted case based on an important constitutional issue.

Teams competed in two trials against opposing teams. Teams must win both trials, or the majority of the judges' ballots to advance to the next level of competition. Legal professionals serve as volunteer judges, competition coordinators and team advisers.

The competition is hosted in 23 counties throughout the state.

Jackson Team 1 and Jackson Team 2, as well as Lake Team 1, advanced to the regional competition Feb. 17. Regional winners will compete in the state competition on March 9-11.

All three of the teams won each trial and received six out of six judge ballot wins.

The state champion team will represent Ohio at the National High School Mock Trial Competition May 18-20 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Team members were:

  • Jackson Team 1: Hannah Anderson, Erin Harris, Addison (Leo) Walsh, Delaney Lawson, Luke Beese, Emma Ellifritz and Lilly Caldwell. Advisers: Matthew MarLett and Michael Class.
  • Jackson Team 2: Lucy Highman, Ethan Wackerly, Kathryn Obermeier, Thomas Ralston, Aidan Coyne, Lux Olson, Swetha Sujendran and Anya Gorin. Advisers: Matthew MarLett and Michael Class.
  • Lake Team 1: MacKenzie Campbell, Carter Ridgway, Claire Sanders, Logan Dunn, Kaylee Smith, Shelby Miller, Owen Capozzi, Emily Hudson and Lindsay Gotham. Advisers: Teresa Miller, Ron Starkey and Adam Runkle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
akronschools.com

Distinct Honor for Longtime Service

Akron School Board member Bruce Alexander has been named a recipient of the 2023 OSBA Service Award. The Service Award is a distinct award and is part of the Ohio School Boards Association's (OSBA) STAR Awards Program—Service, Training, Aptitude and Recognition. Bruce Alexander is a past president of the...
AKRON, OH
Ash Jurberg

Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships

Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
AKRON, OH
cdrecycler.com

Another day, another shopping mall demo

The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Ed Davis Center renovations begun

AKRON — City of Akron officials broke ground on renovations to the Ed Davis Community Center Feb. 4. Planned improvements include a new gymnasium, indoor walking track, teen room, new outdoor playground, multipurpose rooms and a new design, shown above. For pictures on interior plans, visit www.akronohiorescue.gov/ed-davis-community-center-upgrades#cards-section. Initial cost...
AKRON, OH
wtuz.com

Tuscarawas County State of the Court

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas released their annual report recently, highlighting the last year in the general trial division. For 2022, a total of 2,223 cases were filed, the fourth highest amount in the last decade, with 1,754 new cases filed. The majority...
buffalonynews.net

100-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February 4, authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored local air quality. The rail operator, Norfolk Southern, reported that a train with some 100 cars, which was carrying a variety of...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Church volunteer sentenced to life in prison for the rape of two minors

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio resident was given a life sentence on Thursday for the sexual assault of two minors in Tuscarawas County. 60-year-old Jeffrey A. Pringle was a youth volunteer at the LifeWay Church in New Philadelphia when he was charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
The Repository

The Repository

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy