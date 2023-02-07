Big development plans in the works at Colorado's 'most remote' resort

Image: Silverton Mountain.

A new ski lift is coming to Colorado's most remote slopesport destination.

Silverton Mountain has announced that they'll be building a second chairlift as early as this summer, also noting that the possibility of more development could be on the way.

This second lift is one of two additional lifts that was allowed with the original permitting of the southwest Colorado destination. The original permitting also allowed the construction of a base lodge and 10 overnight chalets, with Silverton Mountain stating that this further development will likely take place in the future. All of this construction is happening on private property within ski area boundaries.

Silverton Mountain also noted that they are currently "seeking serious investors with a deep passion for skiing."

Silverton Mountain is perhaps one of the most unique ski areas in the country, found in the remote mountains of Colorado's San Juan County and known for getting huge amounts of snow.

The base area of the destination is quite high, at 10,400 feet, with the single lift at the resort dropping guests at 12,300 feet of elevation and some parts of the surrounding mountains reaching 13,487 feet. From there, guests experience a backcountry skiing experience, typically hiking to pick from a seemingly endless number of lines. Given the rugged nature of the slopes, avalanche safety gear is required and guides are often used. The ski area also offers heliskiing.

The resort delivers an "all thrills, no frills" experience according to their website. The current base area is one example of this approach, which has no running water. "Slug a few beers at the tent and get back to town for a meal and cocktails," reads the website about amenities found at the base.

Despite close to 27,000 acres of skiable terrain being accessible from the resort, the number of daily slopegoers is typically capped at several hundred. That means plenty of powder to go around.

For comparison, the Vail Mountain website boasts that their 5,317 acres of skiable terrain makes them one of the largest resorts in the world. Obviously there's a difference between the resort skiing experience at Vail Mountain and the rugged terrain that's accessible via Silverton Mountain operations, but the massive amount of acreage to be discovered at this low-key destination is notable.

Located between Ouray and Durango, the closest town to Silverton Mountain is Silverton, home to only about 650 residents.

Learn more about Silverton Mountain here.