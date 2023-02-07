ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Big development plans in the works at Colorado's 'most remote' resort

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQ8ah_0kfJaoDl00
Image: Silverton Mountain.

A new ski lift is coming to Colorado's most remote slopesport destination.

Silverton Mountain has announced that they'll be building a second chairlift as early as this summer, also noting that the possibility of more development could be on the way.

This second lift is one of two additional lifts that was allowed with the original permitting of the southwest Colorado destination. The original permitting also allowed the construction of a base lodge and 10 overnight chalets, with Silverton Mountain stating that this further development will likely take place in the future. All of this construction is happening on private property within ski area boundaries.

Silverton Mountain also noted that they are currently "seeking serious investors with a deep passion for skiing."

Silverton Mountain is perhaps one of the most unique ski areas in the country, found in the remote mountains of Colorado's San Juan County and known for getting huge amounts of snow.

The base area of the destination is quite high, at 10,400 feet, with the single lift at the resort dropping guests at 12,300 feet of elevation and some parts of the surrounding mountains reaching 13,487 feet. From there, guests experience a backcountry skiing experience, typically hiking to pick from a seemingly endless number of lines. Given the rugged nature of the slopes, avalanche safety gear is required and guides are often used. The ski area also offers heliskiing.

The resort delivers an "all thrills, no frills" experience according to their website. The current base area is one example of this approach, which has no running water. "Slug a few beers at the tent and get back to town for a meal and cocktails," reads the website about amenities found at the base.

Despite close to 27,000 acres of skiable terrain being accessible from the resort, the number of daily slopegoers is typically capped at several hundred. That means plenty of powder to go around.

For comparison, the Vail Mountain website boasts that their 5,317 acres of skiable terrain makes them one of the largest resorts in the world. Obviously there's a difference between the resort skiing experience at Vail Mountain and the rugged terrain that's accessible via Silverton Mountain operations, but the massive amount of acreage to be discovered at this low-key destination is notable.

Located between Ouray and Durango, the closest town to Silverton Mountain is Silverton, home to only about 650 residents.

Learn more about Silverton Mountain here.

Comments / 6

L Shook
3d ago

Shut them all down. Millions of gallons of jet fuel and gasoline not burned. Return the land back to its natural state…. You know…. For the children

Reply(1)
6
Related
OutThere Colorado

3 of world's best places to ski are in Colorado, says Tripadvisor

According to Tripadvisor, three of the world's 'best places to ski' are located in Colorado. On the company's list of the 20 'best places to ski' around the globe, Breckenridge ranked 11th and Vail ranked 17th – no big shocker there. What may come as a surprise to some Coloradans was Durango's even-higher rank of 10th. After all, while many Front Rangers and out-of-state tourists plan to take to the slopes in the Centennial State's Central Mountain region, this smaller ski city in southwest Colorado tends to go overlooked.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
99.9 KEKB

The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull

Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?

Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Here's the best spot to get Colorado's most iconic burger

The residents of Pueblo have spoken, dubbing Gray's Coors Tavern as the best local spot to find one of Colorado's most iconic state dishes. While Colorado isn't necessarily a state that's known for its cuisine, it's hard to argue that the 'Slopper' isn't something worth talking about. According to Visit Pueblo, the 'Slopper' is defined as a burger that's smothered in red or green chili. Typically, they're served 'open face'...
PUEBLO, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

‘We’re red, we’re blue, we’re in the middle’ says newest Colorado District 3 hopeful

Oil and gas put food on Debby Burnett’s table. Her husband, Greg Roberts, worked two years on a rig in the Piceance Basin near Rifle. Burnett currently also operates a small hay-baling operation down in Gunnison County. Roberts hauls the hay cross-county for his trucking business. In addition to ranching, Dr. Burnett operates Mountain Legacy Veterinary Center in Gunnison.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online

Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado Pizzeria Ranks as one of the Best in the Nation

When it comes to the pizza race in the United States, everyone wants a slice of the pie. New York style, Chicago deep dish, Detroit style, and more, the options are probably endless. With so many types of American-style pizza wanting to be the best of the best, the competition is fierce.
TELLURIDE, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy