NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
defenseworld.net
Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Shares Gap Up to $10.31
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition. A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
parktelegraph.com
Investing In Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB): Why Should You?
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $14.64. The Enhabit Inc. has recorded 338 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Announces Date of 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,815 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)
Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
After a Strong Month for Stocks, Here's Where the Market Could Be Heading in February
After major losses for the stock market in 2022, January brought a serious rebound for investors. The S&P 500 is up 6% since the beginning of the year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up about 1.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which struggled the most and was down some 30% in 2022, ended the month with gains of more than 11%.
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
3 Hot Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2023
Some of last year's biggest losers are this year's biggest winners.
defenseworld.net
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Position Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TETCU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000.
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)
Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,534 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,215 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
5,843 Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC
Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
defenseworld.net
TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2023: AFRM, CYBR, ASX, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were gaining over 1% in value recently. Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was slipping past 15% after it reported a fiscal Q2 loss of $1.10 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss...
defenseworld.net
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
Shares of CTIB opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
