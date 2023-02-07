ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bono, Tyre Nichols’ parents among Biden State of the Union guests

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

​Rock star Bono, the ​ family of Tyre Nichols , the man who disarmed a mass shooter in California last month and the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are among those who will watch President Biden’s State of the Union address from first lady Jill Biden’s box Tuesday night.

“Each of these individuals were invited by the White House because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the president in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people,” the White House said in a statement Tuesday.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also join the first lady. ​​

Here are some of the notable guests:

​* Bono, the lead singer of U2, who is known for his work combating HIV/AIDS and poverty.

* Ukraine Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova, in recognition of the anniversary of Russia’s “unprovoked attack” on her country.

* Paul Pelosi, who was critically injured during an attack at their home in California last October by an intruder who called out, “Where’s Nancy?”

Bono will attend President Biden’s State of the Union address.
Jill Biden will be joined by multiple guests.
* RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols , who died Jan. 10, three days after he was beaten by Memphis police officers.

* Brandon Tsay, who is credited with disarming a shooter at the Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, Calif., on Jan. 21. The gunman killed 11 people before killing himself.

* Ruth Cohen, of Rockville, Md., a survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau ​concentration camp ​and a volunteer at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. She is a special guest of Emhoff.

For the first time since 2020, individual lawmakers will be permitted to invite their own guests to the address after the practice was put on hold due to COVID-19.

​RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, will be first lady Jill Biden’s guests for the State of the Union address Tuesday.
Mayor Eric Adams will be in the gallery as a guest of Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) of the Bronx and Upper Manhattan, while House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is inviting Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffrey T. Smith.

“Sheriff Smith and countless other members of law enforcement are on the frontlines every day protecting our communities and fighting against the crises caused by Joe Biden’s failed policies,” Stefanik said in a statement announcing Smith’s invite. “The American people deserve a government with the same dedication to public safety, and House Republicans are leading the charge to hold the Biden Administration accountable for its crises and deliver on our commitment to create a nation that is safe.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) is inviting Afghanistan’s former ambassador to Washington, Roya Rahmani, as a protest of the Biden administration’s precipitous withdrawal from the war-torn nation in August 2021.

Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will be among Biden’s guests.
Brandon Tsay, right, also will be in attendance.
“Since the United States unilaterally withdrew from Afghanistan last year, paving the way for the Taliban to take over, the situation for women in the country has become dire,” McCaul said Friday. “Women there — many of whom only ever knew the freedoms of the last 20 years — no longer have rights. They must remain fully covered outside of their homes. They can’t go to school. They can’t even be outside without a male companion.

“I hope my invitation and Ambassador Rahamani’s presence will send a signal to the women of Afghanistan that they have not been forgotten. I am going to fight every day to hold those responsible accountable for what happened, and to help Afghan women in any way I can.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who is recovering from injuries sustained in a fall off his roof last month, announced he was inviting the Amazon delivery driver who called 911, calling him “the epitome of a Good Samaritan.”

